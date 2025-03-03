Five overreactions (and five that aren't) from the 2025 IndyCar season opener

There won't be Indy 500 bumping

If you've been counting, we're up to five non-overreactions and four overreactions, so we'll end on a fifth of the latter type.

This one doesn't specifically have to do with the season-opening race weekend itself, but it emerged over the weekend that, despite the rumor of them linking up with Tom Brady to field a fourth Indy 500 entry for Sebastien Bourdais, Chip Ganassi Racing are not planning on adding to their roster for the 109th running of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" this May.

This means that there are still 33 cars on the entry list, and there haven't been any additions for almost three months.

But Indianapolis Motor Speedway has seen Bump Day in each of the last two and three of the last four years, and I don't think the IndyStar report means that there won't be bumping in 2025. Look for Honda to add another car before long.

There may not be 35 cars for the first time since 2021, 36 cars for the first time since 2019, or more than 36 cars for the first time since 2011, when there were 41, but there should still end up being another edition of the dramatic Last Row Shootout to determine who gets into the race and who doesn't.

