Five overreactions (and five that aren't) from the 2025 IndyCar season opener

Alex Palou will coast to the 2025 IndyCar championship

Alex Palou's first IndyCar championship came after a 17th place finish in St. Petersburg. This has never been one of his best tracks, so a season-opening win there was a huge statement. He has earned the right to be considered the favorite to three-peat, something not done since Dario Franchitti from 2009 to 2011.

But this is an overreaction, even if the popular commercial about "only seeing the back" of the No. 10 DHL Honda did indeed prove to be true on Sunday.

Aside from Palou in 2023, nobody has coasted to a championship since Dan Wheldon effectively clinched the title with two races left in 2005. Last year, all seven drivers who won did so with either two or three race victories.

Despite the Penske and Ganassi championship stranglehold, there is still parity in IndyCar, in that there is never a clear favorite to win on any given weekend. And by the way, Palou was one of those who only won twice last year.

This could change, however.

Three of the next four tracks on the schedule are tracks where Palou has already tallied four wins. If he enters the Indy 500 with four victories (he did win four out of five races at one point in 2023...), then maybe this becomes a talking point. And every time he has won a race before the season finale, he has gone on to win the title.