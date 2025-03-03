Five overreactions (and five that aren't) from the 2025 IndyCar season opener

Colton Herta won't win an IndyCar championship with Andretti

As much as a lot of fans would like it to be, this is not an overreaction. I remember reading the same prediction about Alexander Rossi in 2019 and thinking it was delusional, and six years later, he has only added a single victory to his career tally.

Aside from the fact that Chip Ganassi Racing and Team Penske have combined to win 12 titles in a row, there is the even more obvious fact that it's literally the same exact thing every single year when it comes to the No. 26 team's fractured relationship with executing decent pit stops in key moments.

Colton Herta was the initial leader of the drivers on the correct tire strategy, ahead of the three drivers who ended up finishing on the podium.

After the first pit issue with the wheel (hey, at least it wasn't Milwaukee, right?), he actually retook a spot from Alex Palou by overtaking him on the race track. The second issue, which saw him forced to pit for extra fuel, completely did him in, and he could only muster up 16th place in what might well have been the race's strongest car.

In a race that ran caution-free aside from the first few laps, caution laps which played right into his alternate tire strategy, the 2021 winner probably wins again by a country mile even with two subpar green flag pit stops. They couldn't even make that happen.

Andretti Global was sold by Michael Andretti to Mark Walter's TWG Global holding company after the 2024 season. Mark Walter is also the primary owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. How about taking some of the interest accruing on Shohei Ohtani's deferred $68 million salary and investing in better pit stops? It might not help, but it sure wouldn't hurt.