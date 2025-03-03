Five overreactions (and five that aren't) from the 2025 IndyCar season opener

Tampa Bay Sting Rays?

Juncos Hollinger Racing's Sting Ray Robb doing his best to hold off Alex Palou, allowing Josef Newgarden to trim a five-second deficit into about a half-second deficit, might have looked like manufacturer tactics (or, dare we say it, Penske tactics) to keep the two-time reigning Indy 500 in the fight.

I think that's an overreaction. We all know what happened last year with Penske getting caught cheating in this race, and that was obviously brought up on more than one occasion (even by Newgarden himself) this weekend.

But I don't think this was a case where they were calling the shots for a fellow Chevrolet team, even after Robb willingly let Newgarden pass him immediately after Palou had to work his tail off for it.

Robb let Scott Dixon's Honda by straight away as well, so all he was doing was taking advantage of the rule that allows you to fight to stay on the lead lap. That rule also states that once you're a lap down, you must then move over for the leaders.

And with all due respect to one of IndyCar's "nice guys", he doesn't get the chance to race the leaders much. He did exactly what he was supposed to do here, and it added drama to the end of the race in the process.