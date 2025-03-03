Five overreactions (and five that aren't) from the 2025 IndyCar season opener

Pay drivers will go the entire season without a top 10 finish

Being entirely objective, we all know which drivers are in IndyCar due to funding. These are drivers whose seats would probably go to other drivers if talent were the only, or even the most important, factor in some of these decisions. You do what you can do, and you take what you can get.

But money can't buy race results, and the results on Sunday are pretty much exactly what we expected coming into the year when we spoke about the teams that made a mistake by not giving Linus Lunqvist a ride.

Kyffin Simpson placed 18th in a race his teammates locked out the top two steps of the podium. He did manage to keep the two Prema Racing cars behind him, but this was Prema's first ever IndyCar race. Had they both beaten a Ganassi driver, this would be an even bigger talking point.

Behind the Prema duo of Callum Ilott and Robert Shwartzman, however, pay drivers rounded out the finishing order. Robb was 21st, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Devlin DeFrancesco was 22nd, and Dale Coyne Racing's Jacob Abel was 23rd. The four drivers scored below them all had DNFs.

In a combined five seasons of full-time IndyCar competition, a single P9 finish for Robb is the only top 10 finish scored by Robb, Simpson, and DeFrancesco thus far. And three of those five seasons were spent with either Ganassi or Andretti without anything better than P12.

As for Abel, it took him eight seasons of Road to Indy competition to win a race, and his teammate, Rinus VeeKay, finished in ninth place in his Coyne debut after a season in which the entire Coyne team failed to finish inside the top 12. Again, as we spoke about over the offseason, Coyne's cars are not the issue.