Top 5 drivers most likely to be bumped from the 2025 Indy 500

Other candidates and dark horses

Bump Day always produces a few surprises, so picking three of the four Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing drivers, as well as a Dale Coyne Racing driver and a driver who might not even compete in the race, may seem like going after the low-hanging fruit.

Last year, Chevrolet had a pace advantage over Honda in qualifying, and the Andretti Global entry of former Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson was surprisingly in the Last Row Shootout after his practice crash. Could Marco Andretti, who hasn't qualified in the top half of the field since 2020 and is no stranger to his own Bump Day drama, be a surprise pick in his one-off entry?

And what if Kyffin Simpson doesn't benefit from an early qualifying draw like he did last year, when he shockingly managed to outqualify Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon?

Then there is Prema Racing, which have had a rough start to their time in IndyCar this season. Will the Chevrolet-powered outfit be able to find what it takes to be fast on the superspeedway with both Callum Ilott and Robert Shwartzman, or even one of the two?

And what about Siegel? Even with McLaren, he has struggled mightily so far in 2025.

One thing is certain: when there are more than 33 cars on the entry list, nobody is safe. Heck, the last time there were more than 34, even Team Penske's Will Power, the 2018 winner, found himself as a part of the Last Row Shootout, and he nearly blew it completely when he hit the wall in turn two on Bump Day. There always tends to be a curveball on qualifying weekend.

