Top 5 drivers who never won an IndyCar Series race

Robert Wickens

In terms of raw talent, Robert Wickens takes the top spot. He took pole for his IndyCar debut on the streets of St. Petersburg and would have taken a dominant win had it not been for a late restart on which he was taken out by Alexander Rossi.

He then nearly won his first oval start at Phoenix Raceway the following race, but he couldn't hold off all-time oval great Josef Newgarden on newer tires.

Unfortunately, his career was cut short with a massive accident at Pocono Raceway later in the year, and the driver for whom win number one was always considered only a matter of time ended up with none. He was strong at absolutely every kind of track IndyCar visited, even with a road racing background, and it's not a stretch to suggest he could have been a multi-time champion if not for the wreck.

There is still speculation that, given the advances in modern technology, he could return for another Indy 500. Maybe, just maybe, he can still end up being ineligible for this list one day. What a miracle that would be.