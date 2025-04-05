Top 5 drivers who never won an IndyCar Series race

Romain Grosjean

This one might be a bit controversial, not only because Romain Grosjean could still return, but because there was a lot of Formula 1 hype surrounding Grosjean when he came over from Europe in 2021. But he proved, over four years in IndyCar, that he was more than capable of holding his own in IndyCar.

Unfortunately for him, he never stood atop the podium. He finished in second place twice for a small and underfunded Dale Coyne Racing team in 2021, including in his third career start, and he added another podium finish later in the year.

He nearly beat Scott McLaughlin to Rookie of the Year honors, and not only was McLaughlin driving for a much stronger Team Penske team, but he competed in three more races than Grosjean did.

Grosjean easily could have started the 2023 season with three wins in four races. But a crash with McLaughlin in the season opener in St. Petersburg knocked him out of the race while battling for the lead, and he was unable to beat teammate Kyle Kirkwood on the streets of Long Beach before another battle with McLaughlin went McLaughlin's way at Barber Motorsports Park.

His Juncos Hollinger Racing tenure lasted only one year, yet for a team with just five prior top 10 finishes in IndyCar since they started competing in 2017, he scored six.