1 team out after the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season

With nowhere near the level of fussing and whining that took place over several years while an 11th team tried to enter Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series welcomed an 11th team to the grid for the 2025 season, bringing the full-time entry total to 27 for the first time since the Indy Racing League was formed back in 1996.

Although Prema Racing fielded the only two cars on the grid without charters, they competed in every event, and they were effectively locked into every event except the Indy 500, as none of the sport's other 10 existing teams added a part-time entry at any venue other than Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

But there was speculation all offseason long that Prema Racing may not be ready to compete for the start of the 2026 season, and that speculation has proven true as they continue to face an uncertain future following an ownership shakeup of the parent Prema organization.

Prema Racing not running 2026 IndyCar opener

The question, at this point, seems to be whether or not they will eventually find the backing to return to the grid, and if so, in what capacity – and when. With a tripleheader set to kick off the 2026 season, it's unlikely to be within the first three races, at the very least.

As things stand, there are 25 full-time entries across teams, with five teams of three cars and five other teams of two.

Even factoring in the confirmed Indy 500 one-off entries, plus the others that are still expected to be added, the 110th running of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" could very well run the risk of being the first since 1947 without at least 33 cars if Prema Racing aren't back by May.

Robert Shwartzman drove the No. 83 Chevrolet as a rookie in 2025 and shockingly put it on pole for the 109th running. Callum Ilott drove the No. 90 Chevrolet in what was his third full season and fifth overall season of IndyCar competition.

