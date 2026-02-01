15 NASCAR Cup drivers to miss the Clash at Bowman Gray

After Saturday's action at Bowman Gray Stadium was snowed out, with Cook Out Clash practice and qualifying rescheduled to Sunday and the four 25-lap heat races canceled altogether, all of Sunday's action was snowed out as well.
As a result, Monday is set to feature practice, qualifying, the 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier, and the 200-lap main event at the four-turn, 0.25-mile (0.402-kilometer) Winston-Salem, North Carolina oval.
There are 38 drivers set to get behind the wheel in the frigid temperatures on Monday, following the weekend storm, but only 23 are set to successfully qualify for the Clash itself.
Here's a look at the entry list.
NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray entry list
Team
Car
Driver
Trackhouse Racing
No. 1 Chevrolet
Ross Chastain
Team Penske
No. 2 Ford
Austin Cindric
Richard Childress Racing
No. 3 Chevrolet
Austin Dillon
Front Row Motorsports
No. 4 Ford
Noah Gragson
Hendrick Motorsports
No. 5 Chevrolet
Kyle Larson
RFK Racing
No. 6 Ford
Corey LaJoie
Spire Motorsports
No. 7 Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez
Richard Childress Racing
No. 8 Chevrolet
Kyle Busch
Hendrick Motorsports
No. 9 Chevrolet
Chase Elliott
Kaulig Racing
No. 10 Chevrolet
Ty Dillon
Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 11 Toyota
Denny Hamlin
Team Penske
No. 12 Ford
Ryan Blaney
Kaulig Racing
No. 16 Chevrolet
A.J. Allmendinger
RFK Racing
No. 17 Ford
Chris Buescher
Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 19 Toyota
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 20 Toyota
Christopher Bell
Wood Brothers Racing
No. 21 Ford
Josh Berry
Team Penske
No. 22 Ford
Joey Logano
23XI Racing
No. 23 Toyota
Bubba Wallace
Hendrick Motorsports
No. 24 Chevrolet
William Byron
Front Row Motorsports
No. 34 Ford
Todd Gilliland
23XI Racing
No. 35 Toyota
Riley Herbst
Front Row Motorsports
No. 38 Ford
Zane Smith
Haas Factory Team
No. 41 Ford
Cole Custer
Legacy Motor Club
No. 42 Toyota
John Hunter Nemechek
Legacy Motor Club
No. 43 Toyota
Erik Jones
23XI Racing
No. 45 Toyota
Tyler Reddick
Hyak Motorsports
No. 47 Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Hendrick Motorsports
No. 48 Chevrolet
Alex Bowman
Team AmeriVet
No. 50 Chevrolet
Burt Myers
Rick Ware Racing
No. 51 Chevrolet
Cody Ware
Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 54 Toyota
Ty Gibbs
RFK Racing
No. 60 Ford
Ryan Preece
Garage 66
No. 66 Ford
Chad Finchum
Spire Motorsports
No. 71 Chevrolet
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
No. 77 Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar
Trackhouse Racing
No. 88 Chevrolet
Connor Zilisch
Trackhouse Racing
No. 97 Chevrolet
Shane van Gisbergen
With no heat races, qualifying is simple: there are three groups, and the fastest 20 drivers across all three groups are set to lock themselves into the Clash.
The other 18 drivers are set to take part in the Last Chance Qualifier, and the top two drivers in that race are set to be added to the back of the Clash starting grid.
One more car is set to be added to the Clash as well, based on a points provisional. Of the 16 drivers who fail to lock themselves in either via qualifying or the Last Chance Qualifier, the one who finished highest in the 2025 point standings is set to be awarded the 23rd and final spot in the Clash starting lineup.
It effectively means that Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson is locked into the main event either way, since he won the 2025 Cup Series championship.
There are 15 drivers who have no way of locking in via the points provisional, and regardless of who ends up needing it, 15 of the 38 drivers on the entry list will ultimately fail to qualify for the Clash.
Tune in to Fox Sports 2 at 11:00 a.m. ET this Monday, February 2 for the live broadcast of the Cook Out Clash practice and qualifying sessions, and tune in to Fox at 4:30 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the Last Chance Qualifier and the main event itself. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action from the Madhouse!