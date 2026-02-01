15 NASCAR Cup drivers to miss the Clash at Bowman Gray

After Saturday's action at Bowman Gray Stadium was snowed out, with Cook Out Clash practice and qualifying rescheduled to Sunday and the four 25-lap heat races canceled altogether, all of Sunday's action was snowed out as well.

As a result, Monday is set to feature practice, qualifying, the 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier, and the 200-lap main event at the four-turn, 0.25-mile (0.402-kilometer) Winston-Salem, North Carolina oval.

There are 38 drivers set to get behind the wheel in the frigid temperatures on Monday, following the weekend storm, but only 23 are set to successfully qualify for the Clash itself.

Here's a look at the entry list.

NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray entry list

Team Car Driver Trackhouse Racing No. 1 Chevrolet Ross Chastain Team Penske No. 2 Ford Austin Cindric Richard Childress Racing No. 3 Chevrolet Austin Dillon Front Row Motorsports No. 4 Ford Noah Gragson Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 Chevrolet Kyle Larson RFK Racing No. 6 Ford Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet Daniel Suarez Richard Childress Racing No. 8 Chevrolet Kyle Busch Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet Chase Elliott Kaulig Racing No. 10 Chevrolet Ty Dillon Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 Toyota Denny Hamlin Team Penske No. 12 Ford Ryan Blaney Kaulig Racing No. 16 Chevrolet A.J. Allmendinger RFK Racing No. 17 Ford Chris Buescher Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota Christopher Bell Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 Ford Josh Berry Team Penske No. 22 Ford Joey Logano 23XI Racing No. 23 Toyota Bubba Wallace Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 Chevrolet William Byron Front Row Motorsports No. 34 Ford Todd Gilliland 23XI Racing No. 35 Toyota Riley Herbst Front Row Motorsports No. 38 Ford Zane Smith Haas Factory Team No. 41 Ford Cole Custer Legacy Motor Club No. 42 Toyota John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club No. 43 Toyota Erik Jones 23XI Racing No. 45 Toyota Tyler Reddick Hyak Motorsports No. 47 Chevrolet Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet Alex Bowman Team AmeriVet No. 50 Chevrolet Burt Myers Rick Ware Racing No. 51 Chevrolet Cody Ware Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54 Toyota Ty Gibbs RFK Racing No. 60 Ford Ryan Preece Garage 66 No. 66 Ford Chad Finchum Spire Motorsports No. 71 Chevrolet Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports No. 77 Chevrolet Carson Hocevar Trackhouse Racing No. 88 Chevrolet Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing No. 97 Chevrolet Shane van Gisbergen

With no heat races, qualifying is simple: there are three groups, and the fastest 20 drivers across all three groups are set to lock themselves into the Clash.

The other 18 drivers are set to take part in the Last Chance Qualifier, and the top two drivers in that race are set to be added to the back of the Clash starting grid.

One more car is set to be added to the Clash as well, based on a points provisional. Of the 16 drivers who fail to lock themselves in either via qualifying or the Last Chance Qualifier, the one who finished highest in the 2025 point standings is set to be awarded the 23rd and final spot in the Clash starting lineup.

It effectively means that Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson is locked into the main event either way, since he won the 2025 Cup Series championship.

There are 15 drivers who have no way of locking in via the points provisional, and regardless of who ends up needing it, 15 of the 38 drivers on the entry list will ultimately fail to qualify for the Clash.

Tune in to Fox Sports 2 at 11:00 a.m. ET this Monday, February 2 for the live broadcast of the Cook Out Clash practice and qualifying sessions, and tune in to Fox at 4:30 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the Last Chance Qualifier and the main event itself. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action from the Madhouse!