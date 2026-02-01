Beyond the Flag
15 NASCAR Cup drivers to miss the Clash at Bowman Gray

Just 23 of the 38 drivers on the entry list are set to qualify for NASCAR's preseason Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.
After Saturday's action at Bowman Gray Stadium was snowed out, with Cook Out Clash practice and qualifying rescheduled to Sunday and the four 25-lap heat races canceled altogether, all of Sunday's action was snowed out as well.

As a result, Monday is set to feature practice, qualifying, the 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier, and the 200-lap main event at the four-turn, 0.25-mile (0.402-kilometer) Winston-Salem, North Carolina oval.

There are 38 drivers set to get behind the wheel in the frigid temperatures on Monday, following the weekend storm, but only 23 are set to successfully qualify for the Clash itself.

Here's a look at the entry list.

NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray entry list

Team

Car

Driver

Trackhouse Racing

No. 1 Chevrolet

Ross Chastain

Team Penske

No. 2 Ford

Austin Cindric

Richard Childress Racing

No. 3 Chevrolet

Austin Dillon

Front Row Motorsports

No. 4 Ford

Noah Gragson

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 5 Chevrolet

Kyle Larson

RFK Racing

No. 6 Ford

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

No. 7 Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez

Richard Childress Racing

No. 8 Chevrolet

Kyle Busch

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 9 Chevrolet

Chase Elliott

Kaulig Racing

No. 10 Chevrolet

Ty Dillon

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 11 Toyota

Denny Hamlin

Team Penske

No. 12 Ford

Ryan Blaney

Kaulig Racing

No. 16 Chevrolet

A.J. Allmendinger

RFK Racing

No. 17 Ford

Chris Buescher

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 19 Toyota

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 20 Toyota

Christopher Bell

Wood Brothers Racing

No. 21 Ford

Josh Berry

Team Penske

No. 22 Ford

Joey Logano

23XI Racing

No. 23 Toyota

Bubba Wallace

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 24 Chevrolet

William Byron

Front Row Motorsports

No. 34 Ford

Todd Gilliland

23XI Racing

No. 35 Toyota

Riley Herbst

Front Row Motorsports

No. 38 Ford

Zane Smith

Haas Factory Team

No. 41 Ford

Cole Custer

Legacy Motor Club

No. 42 Toyota

John Hunter Nemechek

Legacy Motor Club

No. 43 Toyota

Erik Jones

23XI Racing

No. 45 Toyota

Tyler Reddick

Hyak Motorsports

No. 47 Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 48 Chevrolet

Alex Bowman

Team AmeriVet

No. 50 Chevrolet

Burt Myers

Rick Ware Racing

No. 51 Chevrolet

Cody Ware

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 54 Toyota

Ty Gibbs

RFK Racing

No. 60 Ford

Ryan Preece

Garage 66

No. 66 Ford

Chad Finchum

Spire Motorsports

No. 71 Chevrolet

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

No. 77 Chevrolet

Carson Hocevar

Trackhouse Racing

No. 88 Chevrolet

Connor Zilisch

Trackhouse Racing

No. 97 Chevrolet

Shane van Gisbergen

With no heat races, qualifying is simple: there are three groups, and the fastest 20 drivers across all three groups are set to lock themselves into the Clash.

The other 18 drivers are set to take part in the Last Chance Qualifier, and the top two drivers in that race are set to be added to the back of the Clash starting grid.

One more car is set to be added to the Clash as well, based on a points provisional. Of the 16 drivers who fail to lock themselves in either via qualifying or the Last Chance Qualifier, the one who finished highest in the 2025 point standings is set to be awarded the 23rd and final spot in the Clash starting lineup.

It effectively means that Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson is locked into the main event either way, since he won the 2025 Cup Series championship.

There are 15 drivers who have no way of locking in via the points provisional, and regardless of who ends up needing it, 15 of the 38 drivers on the entry list will ultimately fail to qualify for the Clash.

Tune in to Fox Sports 2 at 11:00 a.m. ET this Monday, February 2 for the live broadcast of the Cook Out Clash practice and qualifying sessions, and tune in to Fox at 4:30 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the Last Chance Qualifier and the main event itself. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action from the Madhouse!

