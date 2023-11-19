NASCAR Christmas Gift Guide: 10 must-have items for 2023!
By Asher Fair
With the 2023 Cup Series season in the books, now is the time to get geared up for the holiday season with our NASCAR Christmas gift guide!
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season wrapped up a few weekends ago at Phoenix Raceway, and the wait is on for the start of the 2024 campaign in February.
But before then, the holiday season is right around the corner, starting with Thanksgiving this Thursday — and Black Friday the following day!
Get geared up for the holiday season — and next NASCAR season — with these 10 items from Fanatics.
NASCAR Christmas Gift Guide
NASCAR Checkered Flag Sports 2024 Schedule T-Shirt
Several changes were made to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule for 2024. What better way to keep track of the 36-race season than on a brand-new t-shirt?
NASCAR New Era 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum 9FIFTY Snapback Hat
The USC Trojans’ season may be in the tank, but there is still serious hype surrounding Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as the Busch Light Clash preseason exhibition race approaches. While the 2024 season isn’t officially scheduled to get underway until the Daytona 500, the next NASCAR Cup Series action is set to take place here.
2024 Daytona 500 Checkered Flag Sports Logo Pullover Hoodie
On that note, the official start of the 2024 season is still just right around the corner, and now is the time to gear up with the official pullover hoodie for the 66th annual Daytona 500. The race is scheduled for the week after the Super Bowl.
Men’s Ryan Blaney Team Penske Black 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Official Pullover Hoodie
Ryan Blaney closed out the 2023 season by clinching his first career championship at Phoenix Raceway. Show off your gear this offseason with this Blaney championship hoodie!
Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Team Collection 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule T-Shirt
Chase Elliott didn’t have a great season in 2023. From his injury to his suspension to his lack of a win to his failure to qualify for the playoffs, it was a forgettable year. But NASCAR’s five-time Most Popular Driver — and 2020 champion — is poised for a bounce-back season in 2024, and he is still backed by the sport’s largest driver fanbase.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. JR Motorsports Official Team Apparel Bass Pro Tonal Print T-Shirt
For the first time since 2017, Dale Earnhardt Jr. competed in multiple NASCAR races in 2023. He made his second start at Homestead-Miami Speedway with sponsorship from Bass Pro Shops, a start commemorated brilliantly by this t-shirt. The only question is: where will he compete in 2024?
Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Team Collection 2023 #4 Busch Light T-Shirt
Kevin Harvick said goodbye to NASCAR after 23 seasons after announcing before the 2023 campaign that it would be the last. Get your hands on one last piece of 4EVER merchandise before he makes his move to the Fox Sports broadcast booth for 2024 and beyond.
Kevin Harvick Action Racing 2023 #4 Budweiser Homestead 1:24 Elite Die-Cast Ford Mustang
Harvick ran a throwback Budweiser paint scheme in his final start at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the track where he won his championship back in 2014. The scheme he ran in October almost mirrors the scheme with which he won that title, and it’s a must-have for Harvick fans.
Keelan Harvick Action Racing 2021 #62 Hunt Brother’s Pizza 1:24 Regular Die-Cast e-NASCAR Pro Invitational Series Ford Mustang
The next time a Harvick competes in NASCAR might well be with Keelan behind the wheel. Kevin’s son is forging quite the path of his own, one which has already technically included competition against the sport’s best in an iRacing start back in 2021. This diecast could be a collector’s item a few years down the road.
Auto Club Speedway Fathead 5-Piece Mini Decal Set
Auto Club Speedway hosted its final race on the two-mile oval this past February, bringing an end to an era that began back in 1997. The venue is set to see its track converted into a short track, though there is no official word regarding when the new Fontana, California layout will host its first race.
Be sure to check out all of the NASCAR items at Fanatics!
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.