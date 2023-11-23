NASCAR team owner discusses special post-race tradition
By Asher Fair
Joe Gibbs has never made his faith a secret, and the NASCAR team owner spoke about the post-race prayer that his teams have when they win.
After every Joe Gibbs Racing victory, NASCAR fans at the track and watching on-screen can see the winning team celebrating in victory lane with a post-race prayer.
Three-time Super Bowl champion NFL Hall of Fame head coach Joe Gibbs has never been shy about sharing his faith, and that has carried over into his role as a NASCAR team owner.
Gibbs also discussed the fact that his teams pray before the race.
“The one thing that I always [do], we have a little prayer time before the race,” Gibbs told Beyond the Flag. “And then if we should win, I think it’s a time there for us to celebrate.”
Joe Gibbs knows that on every race NASCAR weekend, everything has to go right.
And for that reason, he believes it presents a perfect opportunity to turn to God.
“The one thing that we want each and every weekend for our race team — there’s so much can happen on the weekend, the travel, the safety factor, and everything — so we always want God to go with us,” he continued. “That’s our number one prayer, each and every weekend, go with us.”
As for the post-race prayer, it’s more of a praise — a way of giving thanks.
“And if we’re fortunate enough to win a race, we feel like we want to celebrate right there with a prayer right after,” he concluded.
Joe Gibbs Racing won seven races during the 2023 Cup Series season, and they have won at least six races in nine consecutive seasons, by far the longest active streak in the series. They won as many as 19 races in a season during that stretch, pulling off that feat in 2019 when they most recently won a championship with Kyle Busch.