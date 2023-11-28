NASCAR: 3 longshot picks to win the 2024 championship
By Asher Fair
NASCAR longshots to win 2024 title: No. 3 – Brad Keselowski
I thought about putting RFK Racing teammate Chris Buescher here, given the fact that he is listed with the same odds (+1800) and the two were basically interchangeable in the point standings throughout the entire 2023 season. Buescher even won three races, more than doubling his career win total. But I’m going with Brad Keselowski.
When Keselowski left Team Penske just one year after a runner-up finish in the standings to join Roush Fenway Racing as a driver and team co-owner, he knew that bringing the newly rebranded RFK Racing back to a competitive level wasn’t going to happen overnight.
The 2022 season was indeed a major disappointment, with Keselowski going winless for the first time since his rookie season in 2010 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
Keselowski went winless again in 2023, but he was a contender to win several races, and RFK Racing surprisingly emerged as arguably Ford’s top team — even ahead of eventual champions Team Penske for much of the year.
But even amid another winless season, one thing became crystal clear: the 2012 champion didn’t forget how to drive overnight. His 24th place finish in the 2022 standings became a distant memory as he racked up seven top five finishes, six more than he had in 2022.
If RFK Racing’s upward trajectory continues, which it definitely should when you consider the fact that the 2023 season was actually a “down” year for Ford, Keselowski can absolutely be in the mix.
The 66th annual Daytona 500 is scheduled to get the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season underway on Sunday, February 18 at Daytona International Speedway. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don’t miss it!