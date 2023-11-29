Formula 1: Williams ‘mistake’ hints Logan Sargeant’s future
As Logan Sargeant’s rough rookie season in Formula 1 came to a close, Williams may have dropped a major hint pertaining to his future.
The final race of the 2023 Formula 1 season took place at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi this past Sunday. As Max Verstappen put an end to one of the most dominant seasons in the sport’s history with another win, Logan Sargeant’s woeful season came to a close.
With Sargeant’s seat being the only seat on the grid without a confirmed driver for the 2024 season, Williams dropped a rather big hint pertaining to his future.
As the American driver crossed the finish line, his race engineer came on the radio and told him, “Looking forward to next year, buddy!”
Is this a major hint about Logan Sargeant’s future with Williams for the 2024 Formula 1 season?
An official announcement has not yet been made, but the 22-year-old driver signing an extension does fall in line with how team principal James Vowles has been speaking about him.
Vowles’ continuous support and patience with Sargeant amid a rough stretch of races is something to consider as Williams aim to be more competitive in 2024. Though Sargeant scored only a single point, the team finished in P7 in this year’s constructor championship, their best result since 2017.
While a large chunk of Sargeant’s season was abysmal, filled with several crashes and mistakes, it was not a complete failure. The American did show strides of improvement upon returning from the summer break, and along with two Q3 appearances, he even got his first point at Circuit of the Americas, becoming the first American driver to score in three decades.
Giving Sargeant another chance amid the hope of being even more competitive as a team is something that is clearly under consideration.
It only makes sense for Williams to retain his services, given the incredibly boring driver market and the fact that there are no potential rookies who have been outstandingly deserving. It would solidify a 2024 grid that sees precisely zero change from 2023.
That being said, the 2024 season could be his final chance to impress, with nearly half of the grid having expiring contracts and silly season likely to be a lot more chaotic than it was this year. Nevertheless, the major hint dropped by Sargeant’s engineer in Abu Dhabi this past weekend seems like a mere accident that will officially be confirmed in the coming weeks.