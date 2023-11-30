IndyCar: Two teams with no drivers confirmed for 2024
By Asher Fair
Roughly halfway into the offseason, two teams have not made any confirmations about their driver lineups for the 2024 IndyCar season.
Beyond the holiday itself, Thanksgiving is significant for multiple reasons in the IndyCar world. First of all, it marks a rough halfway point between the end of the previous season and the start of the next season, and secondly, it marks a rough halfway point between the previous season’s Indy 500 and the next season’s Indy 500.
Much of the IndyCar driver lineup for the 2024 season — and thus much of the Indy 500 entry list, with a few extras — has been confirmed. However, two of the sport’s 10 teams have not made a single announcement about their driver plans for next year.
A.J. Foyt Enterprises and Dale Coyne Racing do not have any drivers confirmed for next year, even though the former signed one driver to a multi-year deal ahead of the 2023 season.
Benjamin Pedersen signed a multi-year contract with A.J. Foyt Enterprises, but all signs seem to point to him losing his ride after a disappointing rookie season if the funding can’t be found for his No. 55 Chevrolet. Santino Ferrucci, who placed third in the Indy 500, has long been said to be working on a deal to return to the No. 14 Chevrolet, but nothing is set in store.
As for Dale Coyne Racing, David Malukas is on his way to Arrow McLaren as the replacement for the Meyer Shank Racing-bound Felix Rosenqvist, and like Pedersen, Sting Ray Robb isn’t guaranteed to return after a disappointing rookie season, especially if another driver can bring funding.
The team had been linked with Romain Grosjean after he lost his ride with Andretti Autosport, but he instead replaced Callum Ilott, who remains without a ride, at Juncos Hollinger Racing.
There is still no shortage of options for Dale Coyne Racing to choose from for the 2024 IndyCar season.
Former Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport driver Devlin DeFrancesco has long been believed to be in the mix, and even with HMD Motorsports cutting ties with Dale Coyne Racing, Indy NXT race winner Danial Frost continues to be viewed as a frontrunner if they opt for a rookie for the eighth straight season.
But once again, there are quite a few names to choose from, even among those not currently in IndyCar or its ladder system.
In addition to Ilott, whose departure from Juncos Hollinger Racing was viewed as a surprise but was truly a long time coming, the other big name from this past IndyCar season who is still looking for a new ride is Jack Harvey.
Harvey was dropped by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing before the end of what was a disappointing 2023 season. A team such as Dale Coyne Racing could be a great fit for him as he aims to regain his form from a few years ago.
The 17-race 2024 IndyCar season is scheduled to get underway with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg from the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida on Sunday, March 10.