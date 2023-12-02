NASCAR Cup Series: New team set to compete in 2024
By Asher Fair
In collaboration with Richard Childress Racing, Erebus Motorsport plan to compete in select races during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series with Brodie Kostecki as their driver.
Several renowned international race car drivers got a chance to make their NASCAR Cup Series debuts in 2023, highlighted by three-time Australian Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen winning on debut behind the wheel of the No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Team PROJECT91 Chevrolet in the inaugural Chicago Street Course race.
Another driver who made his series debut in 2023 was Brodie Kostecki, who went on to become a Supercars champion himself. Kostecki drove the No. 33 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and finished in 22nd place.
Kostecki has competed for Erebus Motorsport in Supercars since the end of the 2020 season, and his championship-winning 2023 season featured six wins and 12 additional podium finishes. Kostecki’s first title was the team’s first in 11 years in the series.
Brodie Kostecki is set to return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024 with Erebus Motorsport, in collaboration with Richard Childress Racing.
No races have been confirmed for Kostecki or Erebus Motorsport for the 2024 season, but there is plenty of reason to believe that, unlike other prospective first-time Cup Series entries, this one is actually going to come to fruition.
Richard Childress has said that the goal is for Kostecki to run as many as five races during the 2024 season, including his first oval race. An eventual full-time move to the Cup Series has not been ruled out.
There are five road/street courses on next year’s schedule, but Indianapolis is no longer one of them. After three years on the road course, the Indianapolis race is set to go back to the oval, marking the return of the traditional Brickyard 400.
The 2024 season is scheduled to get underway with the 66th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 18, though it is unlikely that Kostecki and Erebus Motorsport will compete in this race. Look for them to make an appearance in a non-superspeedway oval race at some point in 2024.