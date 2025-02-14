2025 Daytona 500 purse revealed, and it's up big from last year

Daytona International Speedway is scheduled to get the 36-race 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season underway this Sunday, February 16 with the 67th annual Daytona 500.

And once again, the total purse for Sunday afternoon's 200-lap "Great American Race" at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval is an all-time record.

After the total prize pool eclipsed $26.9 million two years ago and a motorsports record of over $28 million last year, that record has once again been shattered.

Last year's purse of $28,035,991 has jumped by 8.19% and sits at $30,331,250 for 2025.

Last year, race winner William Byron won between $2.4 million and $2.8 million, and the winner of this year's race is once again expected to receive between around 8% and 10% of the total prize pool. That would put him between around $2.4 million and $3 million.

Both the Xfinity Series and the Truck Series are set to be in action at the "World Center of Racing" this weekend as well, but their purses pale in comparison to that of the Daytona 500. The total prize pool for Saturday evening's United Rentals 300 Xfinity Series race is $3,762,952, and the total prize pool for the Friday night's Fresh From Florida 250 Truck Series race is $1,262,900.

Kyle Busch, winless in his first 19 Daytona 500 attempts, is listed as the +1100 betting favorite to win this year's Daytona 500 at FanDuel Sportsbook. Byron is only listed eighth at +2000.

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the 67th annual Daytona 500 from Daytona International Speedway starting at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, February 16 – as always, weather permitting.