2025 Indy 500 power rankings: All 34 drivers, ranked worst to first

6. Alexander Rossi, Ed Carpenter Racing

Is Alexander Rossi the missing piece for Ed Carpenter Racing? We already mentioned how Ed Carpenter Racing's drivers have tended to qualify better than they've raced, highlighted by the fact that Rinus VeeKay's worst start in five years was seventh and his best finish was eighth, but Rossi is a former Indy 500 winner who is quietly the only driver entering this year's race with three straight top five finishes.

5. Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Scott Dixon may not exactly be putting up Scott Dixon-like numbers throughout the rest of the IndyCar season like we've grown accustomed to, but he is always fast at Indy. Every year he doesn't win the race for the second time, it becomes more shocking, especially since he is now the all-time record holder for Indy 500 laps led. If not for Will Power's crash last year, he would have been on the winning strategy.

4. Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Take away the pre-race dust-up with Devlin DeFrancesco at Thermal Club, and Scott McLaughlin is probably second in the IndyCar championship standings heading into the race where he set the all-time pole speed record a year ago. He's still yet to finish in the top five in the Indy 500, but he is now the reigning IndyCar oval champion. His adaptation to oval racing has been incredible.