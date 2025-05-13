2025 Indy 500 power rankings: All 34 drivers, ranked worst to first

3. Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

Pato O'Ward already has to be considered among the best drivers in Indy 500 history never to drink the milk. Millions of fans thought he had it last year, after passing Josef Newgarden with just over one lap to go, but Newgarden was able to make the move of the century into turn three to send him home with a bitter runner-up finish for the second time in three years. Is this the year?

2. Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

For the second time since 2023, Alex Palou has won four out of five races. Can he make it five of six and complete the first month of May sweep since Simon Pagenaud in 2019? He has always been strong at Indy 500, notably placing second behind Helio Castroneves in 2021 and clawing back 20+ positions in both 2022 and 2023 after pit road issues mired him in 30th. He has recently emerged as the betting favorite to win in 2025.

1. Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

I'm not falling for the Patrick Mahomes trap here. What I mean by that is so many quarterbacks get more praise for almost beating Mahomes than Mahomes does for consistently beating them. There's no way I can put anybody above the two-time reigning Indy 500 champion at this juncture. Even after a rough start to the 2025 season as a whole, Josef Newgarden is the man to beat at Indy until somebody else proves otherwise.

