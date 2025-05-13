2025 Indy 500 power rankings: All 34 drivers, ranked worst to first

33. Robert Shwartzman, Prema Racing

Robert Shwartzman's lack of oval experience, coupled with Prema Racing's inexperience, slow pace, and slew of issues to start the 2025 IndyCar season, makes the No. 83 Chevrolet one of the popular picks to miss this year's Indy 500. This team could be in for a 2019 McLaren-sized rude awakening if they don't figure something out, and fast.

32. Devlin DeFrancesco, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Devlin DeFrancesco has always raced respectably at Indy, posting an average finish of 16.5 in two previous starts, but with a Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team that have struggled in recent years at the Speedway, expect him to struggle just to get into the race.

31. Callum Iloltt, Prema Racing

Callum Ilott's track record at Indianapolis is fairly respectable as well, with back-to-back top 12 finishes with two different teams. But as we noted in the blurb about teammate Robert Shwartzman, Prema Racing need to get with the program, or they risk being the lone team with a DNQ beside one of their cars come Bump Day.