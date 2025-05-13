2025 Indy 500 power rankings: All 34 drivers, ranked worst to first

24. Kyffin Simpson, Chip Ganassi Racing

We have seen Kyffin Simpson make some good strides to start the 2025 IndyCar season, and last year's Indy 500 might well have been his best race from qualifying through the checkered flag. But he's still not exactly a contender, and if he doesn't benefit from an early qualifying draw again like he did last year, don't expect him to outqualify teammate Scott Dixon for the second year in a row.

23. Marcus Armstrong, Meyer Shank Racing

Marcus Armstrong is sort of had to assess, given the fact that his first Indy 500 ended early due to a mechanical problem, but we expect him to be solidly in the field, even if not a serious contender. Meyer Shank Racing have a technical alliance with Chip Ganassi Racing and were relatively strong a year ago, and Armstrong did quietly rack up three top 10 finishes on ovals in his only season running on ovals for Ganassi in 2024.

22. Sting Ray Robb, Juncos Hollinger Racing

"Is that his real name?" was the question everybody was asking when Sting Ray Robb led lap after lap in last year's Indy 500 after a strategy gamble got him to the front of the back. When it was all said and done, he finished in 16th place, but he led more laps than anybody not named Scott McLaughlin, the polesitter, and Josef Newgarden, the back-to-back winner.