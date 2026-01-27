2026 Daytona 500 entry list after two surprise announcements

The entry list for the 68th annual Daytona 500, which is scheduled to kick off the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway just over two and a half weeks from now, had been coming together relatively slowly until a slew of recent team and driver announcements.
A couple of those announcements were relatively unexpected, specifically those involving expansions from RFK Racing and Front Row Motorsports from three to four cars with Corey LaJoie's No. 99 Ford and Chandler Smith's No. 36 Ford, respectively.
Further announcements are still expected in the coming weeks, and all things considered, it's looking like the entry list for the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Daytona Beach, Florida oval will see a total of 45 cars.
The race is set to feature 41 cars, not 40, since Jimmie Johnson and Legacy Motor Club have taken the Open Exemption Provisional to lock the No. 84 Toyota into the race along with the 36 chartered entries, setting up what figures to be an eight-car battle for the four open spots.
Here is a list of the 36 chartered cars (plus Johnson's non-chartered/open car) that are all locked into the race.
Projected 2026 Daytona 500 entry list
Team
Car
Driver
Trackhouse Racing
No. 1 Chevrolet
Ross Chastain
Team Penske
No. 2 Ford
Austin Cindric
Richard Childress Racing
No. 3 Chevrolet
Austin Dillon
Front Row Motorsports
No. 4 Ford
Noah Gragson
Hendrick Motorsports
No. 5 Chevrolet
Kyle Larson
RFK Racing
No. 6 Ford
Brad Keselowski
Spire Motorsports
No. 7 Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez
Richard Childress Racing
No. 8 Chevrolet
Kyle Busch
Hendrick Motorsports
No. 9 Chevrolet
Chase Elliott
Kaulig Racing
No. 10 Chevrolet
Ty Dillon
Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 11 Toyota
Denny Hamlin
Team Penske
No. 12 Ford
Ryan Blaney
Kaulig Racing
No. 16 Chevrolet
A.J. Allmendinger
RFK Racing
No. 17 Ford
Chris Buescher
Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 19 Toyota
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 20 Toyota
Christopher Bell
Wood Brothers Racing
No. 21 Ford
Josh Berry
Team Penske
No. 22 Ford
Joey Logano
23XI Racing
No. 23 Toyota
Bubba Wallace
Hendrick Motorsports
No. 24 Chevrolet
William Byron
Front Row Motorsports
No. 34 Ford
Todd Gilliland
23XI Racing
No. 35 Toyota
Riley Herbst
Front Row Motorsports
No. 38 Ford
Zane Smith
Haas Factory Team
No. 41 Ford
Cole Custer
Legacy Motor Club
No. 42 Toyota
John Hunter Nemechek
Legacy Motor Club
No. 43 Toyota
Erik Jones
23XI Racing
No. 45 Toyota
Tyler Reddick
Hyak Motorsports
No. 47 Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Hendrick Motorsports
No. 48 Chevrolet
Alex Bowman
Rick Ware Racing
No. 51 Chevrolet
Cody Ware
Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 54 Toyota
Ty Gibbs
RFK Racing
No. 60 Ford
Ryan Preece
Spire Motorsports
No. 71 Chevrolet
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
No. 77 Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar
Legacy Motor Club
No. 84 Toyota
Jimmie Johnson
Trackhouse Racing
No. 88 Chevrolet
Connor Zilisch
Trackhouse Racing
No. 97 Chevrolet
Shane van Gisbergen
The other eight cars are set to battle for the remaining four open spots in the 41-car field, with two spots going to the fastest two entries in the single-car qualifying session, and the other two being awarded based on the results of the two 60-lap America 250 Florida Duel races.
NOTE: * denotes an expected (but not confirmed) entry
Team
Car
Driver
Front Row Motorsports
No. 36 Ford
Chandler Smith
JR Motorsports
No. 40 Chevrolet
Justin Allgaier
NY Racing Team
No. 44 Chevrolet*
J.J. Yeley
Beard Motorsports
No. 62 Chevrolet
Anthony Alfredo
Garage 66
No. 66 Ford
Casey Mears
23XI Racing
No. 67 Toyota*
Corey Heim
Live Fast Motorsports
No. 78 Chevrolet*
B.J. McLeod
RFK Racing
No. 99 Ford
Corey LaJoie
Richard Childress Racing had been expected to run the No. 33 Chevrolet for Austin Hill, but those plans never came together. Likewise, Rick Ware Racing don't plan to add a second car like they did a year ago, and Trackhouse Racing don't plan to add a fourth like they also did a year ago.
Tricon Garage made their Daytona 500 (and overall Cup Series) debut in 2025, but they won't be back this year. Likewise, Team AmeriVet have no plans to make their first Daytona 500 attempt since 2023 this year either.
Single-car qualifying for the Daytona 500 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from the "World Center of Racing" starting at 8:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 11, and the two Duel races are set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 12. The 68th annual Daytona 500 itself is set to be shown live on Fox beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 15. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and catch all of the action!