2026 Daytona 500 entry list after two surprise announcements

The battle just to qualify for the 68th annual Daytona 500 is set to be extremely intense.
Asher Fair
The entry list for the 68th annual Daytona 500, which is scheduled to kick off the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway just over two and a half weeks from now, had been coming together relatively slowly until a slew of recent team and driver announcements.

A couple of those announcements were relatively unexpected, specifically those involving expansions from RFK Racing and Front Row Motorsports from three to four cars with Corey LaJoie's No. 99 Ford and Chandler Smith's No. 36 Ford, respectively.

Further announcements are still expected in the coming weeks, and all things considered, it's looking like the entry list for the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Daytona Beach, Florida oval will see a total of 45 cars.

The race is set to feature 41 cars, not 40, since Jimmie Johnson and Legacy Motor Club have taken the Open Exemption Provisional to lock the No. 84 Toyota into the race along with the 36 chartered entries, setting up what figures to be an eight-car battle for the four open spots.

Here is a list of the 36 chartered cars (plus Johnson's non-chartered/open car) that are all locked into the race.

Projected 2026 Daytona 500 entry list

Team

Car

Driver

Trackhouse Racing

No. 1 Chevrolet

Ross Chastain

Team Penske

No. 2 Ford

Austin Cindric

Richard Childress Racing

No. 3 Chevrolet

Austin Dillon

Front Row Motorsports

No. 4 Ford

Noah Gragson

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 5 Chevrolet

Kyle Larson

RFK Racing

No. 6 Ford

Brad Keselowski

Spire Motorsports

No. 7 Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez

Richard Childress Racing

No. 8 Chevrolet

Kyle Busch

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 9 Chevrolet

Chase Elliott

Kaulig Racing

No. 10 Chevrolet

Ty Dillon

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 11 Toyota

Denny Hamlin

Team Penske

No. 12 Ford

Ryan Blaney

Kaulig Racing

No. 16 Chevrolet

A.J. Allmendinger

RFK Racing

No. 17 Ford

Chris Buescher

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 19 Toyota

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 20 Toyota

Christopher Bell

Wood Brothers Racing

No. 21 Ford

Josh Berry

Team Penske

No. 22 Ford

Joey Logano

23XI Racing

No. 23 Toyota

Bubba Wallace

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 24 Chevrolet

William Byron

Front Row Motorsports

No. 34 Ford

Todd Gilliland

23XI Racing

No. 35 Toyota

Riley Herbst

Front Row Motorsports

No. 38 Ford

Zane Smith

Haas Factory Team

No. 41 Ford

Cole Custer

Legacy Motor Club

No. 42 Toyota

John Hunter Nemechek

Legacy Motor Club

No. 43 Toyota

Erik Jones

23XI Racing

No. 45 Toyota

Tyler Reddick

Hyak Motorsports

No. 47 Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 48 Chevrolet

Alex Bowman

Rick Ware Racing

No. 51 Chevrolet

Cody Ware

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 54 Toyota

Ty Gibbs

RFK Racing

No. 60 Ford

Ryan Preece

Spire Motorsports

No. 71 Chevrolet

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

No. 77 Chevrolet

Carson Hocevar

Legacy Motor Club

No. 84 Toyota

Jimmie Johnson

Trackhouse Racing

No. 88 Chevrolet

Connor Zilisch

Trackhouse Racing

No. 97 Chevrolet

Shane van Gisbergen

The other eight cars are set to battle for the remaining four open spots in the 41-car field, with two spots going to the fastest two entries in the single-car qualifying session, and the other two being awarded based on the results of the two 60-lap America 250 Florida Duel races.

NOTE: * denotes an expected (but not confirmed) entry

Team

Car

Driver

Front Row Motorsports

No. 36 Ford

Chandler Smith

JR Motorsports

No. 40 Chevrolet

Justin Allgaier

NY Racing Team

No. 44 Chevrolet*

J.J. Yeley

Beard Motorsports

No. 62 Chevrolet

Anthony Alfredo

Garage 66

No. 66 Ford

Casey Mears

23XI Racing

No. 67 Toyota*

Corey Heim

Live Fast Motorsports

No. 78 Chevrolet*

B.J. McLeod

RFK Racing

No. 99 Ford

Corey LaJoie

Richard Childress Racing had been expected to run the No. 33 Chevrolet for Austin Hill, but those plans never came together. Likewise, Rick Ware Racing don't plan to add a second car like they did a year ago, and Trackhouse Racing don't plan to add a fourth like they also did a year ago.

Tricon Garage made their Daytona 500 (and overall Cup Series) debut in 2025, but they won't be back this year. Likewise, Team AmeriVet have no plans to make their first Daytona 500 attempt since 2023 this year either.

Single-car qualifying for the Daytona 500 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from the "World Center of Racing" starting at 8:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 11, and the two Duel races are set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 12. The 68th annual Daytona 500 itself is set to be shown live on Fox beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 15. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and catch all of the action!

