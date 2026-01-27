2026 Daytona 500 entry list after two surprise announcements

The entry list for the 68th annual Daytona 500, which is scheduled to kick off the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway just over two and a half weeks from now, had been coming together relatively slowly until a slew of recent team and driver announcements.

A couple of those announcements were relatively unexpected, specifically those involving expansions from RFK Racing and Front Row Motorsports from three to four cars with Corey LaJoie's No. 99 Ford and Chandler Smith's No. 36 Ford, respectively.

Further announcements are still expected in the coming weeks, and all things considered, it's looking like the entry list for the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Daytona Beach, Florida oval will see a total of 45 cars.

The race is set to feature 41 cars, not 40, since Jimmie Johnson and Legacy Motor Club have taken the Open Exemption Provisional to lock the No. 84 Toyota into the race along with the 36 chartered entries, setting up what figures to be an eight-car battle for the four open spots.

Here is a list of the 36 chartered cars (plus Johnson's non-chartered/open car) that are all locked into the race.

Projected 2026 Daytona 500 entry list

Team Car Driver Trackhouse Racing No. 1 Chevrolet Ross Chastain Team Penske No. 2 Ford Austin Cindric Richard Childress Racing No. 3 Chevrolet Austin Dillon Front Row Motorsports No. 4 Ford Noah Gragson Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 Chevrolet Kyle Larson RFK Racing No. 6 Ford Brad Keselowski Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet Daniel Suarez Richard Childress Racing No. 8 Chevrolet Kyle Busch Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet Chase Elliott Kaulig Racing No. 10 Chevrolet Ty Dillon Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 Toyota Denny Hamlin Team Penske No. 12 Ford Ryan Blaney Kaulig Racing No. 16 Chevrolet A.J. Allmendinger RFK Racing No. 17 Ford Chris Buescher Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota Christopher Bell Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 Ford Josh Berry Team Penske No. 22 Ford Joey Logano 23XI Racing No. 23 Toyota Bubba Wallace Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 Chevrolet William Byron Front Row Motorsports No. 34 Ford Todd Gilliland 23XI Racing No. 35 Toyota Riley Herbst Front Row Motorsports No. 38 Ford Zane Smith Haas Factory Team No. 41 Ford Cole Custer Legacy Motor Club No. 42 Toyota John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club No. 43 Toyota Erik Jones 23XI Racing No. 45 Toyota Tyler Reddick Hyak Motorsports No. 47 Chevrolet Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet Alex Bowman Rick Ware Racing No. 51 Chevrolet Cody Ware Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54 Toyota Ty Gibbs RFK Racing No. 60 Ford Ryan Preece Spire Motorsports No. 71 Chevrolet Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports No. 77 Chevrolet Carson Hocevar Legacy Motor Club No. 84 Toyota Jimmie Johnson Trackhouse Racing No. 88 Chevrolet Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing No. 97 Chevrolet Shane van Gisbergen

The other eight cars are set to battle for the remaining four open spots in the 41-car field, with two spots going to the fastest two entries in the single-car qualifying session, and the other two being awarded based on the results of the two 60-lap America 250 Florida Duel races.

NOTE: * denotes an expected (but not confirmed) entry

Team Car Driver Front Row Motorsports No. 36 Ford Chandler Smith JR Motorsports No. 40 Chevrolet Justin Allgaier NY Racing Team No. 44 Chevrolet* J.J. Yeley Beard Motorsports No. 62 Chevrolet Anthony Alfredo Garage 66 No. 66 Ford Casey Mears 23XI Racing No. 67 Toyota* Corey Heim Live Fast Motorsports No. 78 Chevrolet* B.J. McLeod RFK Racing No. 99 Ford Corey LaJoie

Richard Childress Racing had been expected to run the No. 33 Chevrolet for Austin Hill, but those plans never came together. Likewise, Rick Ware Racing don't plan to add a second car like they did a year ago, and Trackhouse Racing don't plan to add a fourth like they also did a year ago.

Tricon Garage made their Daytona 500 (and overall Cup Series) debut in 2025, but they won't be back this year. Likewise, Team AmeriVet have no plans to make their first Daytona 500 attempt since 2023 this year either.

Single-car qualifying for the Daytona 500 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from the "World Center of Racing" starting at 8:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 11, and the two Duel races are set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 12. The 68th annual Daytona 500 itself is set to be shown live on Fox beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 15.