2026 Daytona 500 entry list update (4 drivers left out)

The entry list for the 2026 Daytona 500 entry list appears to be set, with a total of 45 drivers set to compete at Daytona International Speedway next week to set the starting lineup for the 41-car, not 40-car, race two Sundays from now.

The 36 chartered cars are all locked into the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval, as is the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club of Jimmie Johnson, due to fact that he was granted the Open Exemption Provisional.

There are still set to be four open spots, with two awarded based on single-car qualifying speeds and the other two awarded based on the results of the two 60-lap America 250 Florida Duel races, which is why the field is set to consist of 41 cars, rather than 40.

Eight drivers of non-chartered (open) cars are set to battle for those four spots.

Just one Daytona 500 since 1993 has featured exactly 41 cars.

2026 Daytona 500 entry list update

* = open car, not locked into the Daytona 500 field

Team Car Driver Trackhouse Racing No. 1 Chevrolet Ross Chastain Team Penske No. 2 Ford Austin Cindric Richard Childress Racing No. 3 Chevrolet Austin Dillon Front Row Motorsports No. 4 Ford Noah Gragson Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 Chevrolet Kyle Larson RFK Racing No. 6 Ford Brad Keselowski Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet Daniel Suarez Richard Childress Racing No. 8 Chevrolet Kyle Busch Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet Chase Elliott Kaulig Racing No. 10 Chevrolet Ty Dillon Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 Toyota Denny Hamlin Team Penske No. 12 Ford Ryan Blaney Kaulig Racing No. 16 Chevrolet A.J. Allmendinger RFK Racing No. 17 Ford Chris Buescher Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota Christopher Bell Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 Ford Josh Berry Team Penske No. 22 Ford Joey Logano 23XI Racing No. 23 Toyota Bubba Wallace Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 Chevrolet William Byron Front Row Motorsports No. 34 Ford Todd Gilliland 23XI Racing No. 35 Toyota Riley Herbst Front Row Motorsports No. 36 Ford* Chandler Smith Front Row Motorsports No. 38 Ford Zane Smith JR Motorsports No. 40 Chevrolet* Justin Allgaier Haas Factory Team No. 41 Ford Cole Custer Legacy Motor Club No. 42 Toyota John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club No. 43 Toyota Erik Jones NY Racing Team No. 44 Chevrolet* J.J. Yeley 23XI Racing No. 45 Toyota Tyler Reddick Hyak Motorsports No. 47 Chevrolet Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet Alex Bowman Rick Ware Racing No. 51 Chevrolet Cody Ware Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54 Toyota Ty Gibbs RFK Racing No. 60 Ford Ryan Preece Beard Motorsports No. 62 Chevrolet* Anthony Alfredo Garage 66 No. 66 Ford* Casey Mears 23XI Racing No. 67 Toyota* Corey Heim Spire Motorsports No. 71 Chevrolet Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports No. 77 Chevrolet Carson Hocevar Live Fast Motorsports No. 78 Chevrolet* B.J. McLeod Legacy Motor Club No. 84 Toyota Jimmie Johnson Trackhouse Racing No. 88 Chevrolet Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing No. 97 Chevrolet Shane van Gisbergen RFK Racing No. 99 Ford* Corey LaJoie

Though single-car qualifying is scheduled to come before the Duel races, the Duel race results take precedence when it comes to determining who qualifies for the race and who doesn't.

Of the open entries, the top finisher in the first Duel race is set to lock into the Daytona 500 field, as is the top finisher of the second. Both are set to start wherever they qualify, based strictly on the results of those races.

Of the six open entries that don't lock in via Duel result, the fastest two from single-car qualifying are set to start the race 39th and 40th, regardless of their qualifying speed.

The other four will be sent home.

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live Daytona 500 qualifying coverage starting at 8:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 11, while Fox is set provide live America 250 Florida Duel race coverage starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 12. Fox is also set to provide live Daytona 500 coverage beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 15. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from Daytona International Speedway!