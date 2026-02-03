2026 Daytona 500 entry list update (4 drivers left out)

The entry list for the 2026 Daytona 500 entry list appears to be set, with a total of 45 drivers set to compete at Daytona International Speedway next week to set the starting lineup for the 41-car, not 40-car, race two Sundays from now.
The 36 chartered cars are all locked into the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval, as is the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club of Jimmie Johnson, due to fact that he was granted the Open Exemption Provisional.
There are still set to be four open spots, with two awarded based on single-car qualifying speeds and the other two awarded based on the results of the two 60-lap America 250 Florida Duel races, which is why the field is set to consist of 41 cars, rather than 40.
Eight drivers of non-chartered (open) cars are set to battle for those four spots.
Just one Daytona 500 since 1993 has featured exactly 41 cars.
2026 Daytona 500 entry list update
* = open car, not locked into the Daytona 500 field
Team
Car
Driver
Trackhouse Racing
No. 1 Chevrolet
Ross Chastain
Team Penske
No. 2 Ford
Austin Cindric
Richard Childress Racing
No. 3 Chevrolet
Austin Dillon
Front Row Motorsports
No. 4 Ford
Noah Gragson
Hendrick Motorsports
No. 5 Chevrolet
Kyle Larson
RFK Racing
No. 6 Ford
Brad Keselowski
Spire Motorsports
No. 7 Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez
Richard Childress Racing
No. 8 Chevrolet
Kyle Busch
Hendrick Motorsports
No. 9 Chevrolet
Chase Elliott
Kaulig Racing
No. 10 Chevrolet
Ty Dillon
Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 11 Toyota
Denny Hamlin
Team Penske
No. 12 Ford
Ryan Blaney
Kaulig Racing
No. 16 Chevrolet
A.J. Allmendinger
RFK Racing
No. 17 Ford
Chris Buescher
Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 19 Toyota
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 20 Toyota
Christopher Bell
Wood Brothers Racing
No. 21 Ford
Josh Berry
Team Penske
No. 22 Ford
Joey Logano
23XI Racing
No. 23 Toyota
Bubba Wallace
Hendrick Motorsports
No. 24 Chevrolet
William Byron
Front Row Motorsports
No. 34 Ford
Todd Gilliland
23XI Racing
No. 35 Toyota
Riley Herbst
Front Row Motorsports
No. 36 Ford*
Chandler Smith
Front Row Motorsports
No. 38 Ford
Zane Smith
JR Motorsports
No. 40 Chevrolet*
Justin Allgaier
Haas Factory Team
No. 41 Ford
Cole Custer
Legacy Motor Club
No. 42 Toyota
John Hunter Nemechek
Legacy Motor Club
No. 43 Toyota
Erik Jones
NY Racing Team
No. 44 Chevrolet*
J.J. Yeley
23XI Racing
No. 45 Toyota
Tyler Reddick
Hyak Motorsports
No. 47 Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Hendrick Motorsports
No. 48 Chevrolet
Alex Bowman
Rick Ware Racing
No. 51 Chevrolet
Cody Ware
Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 54 Toyota
Ty Gibbs
RFK Racing
No. 60 Ford
Ryan Preece
Beard Motorsports
No. 62 Chevrolet*
Anthony Alfredo
Garage 66
No. 66 Ford*
Casey Mears
23XI Racing
No. 67 Toyota*
Corey Heim
Spire Motorsports
No. 71 Chevrolet
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
No. 77 Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar
Live Fast Motorsports
No. 78 Chevrolet*
B.J. McLeod
Legacy Motor Club
No. 84 Toyota
Jimmie Johnson
Trackhouse Racing
No. 88 Chevrolet
Connor Zilisch
Trackhouse Racing
No. 97 Chevrolet
Shane van Gisbergen
RFK Racing
No. 99 Ford*
Corey LaJoie
Though single-car qualifying is scheduled to come before the Duel races, the Duel race results take precedence when it comes to determining who qualifies for the race and who doesn't.
Of the open entries, the top finisher in the first Duel race is set to lock into the Daytona 500 field, as is the top finisher of the second. Both are set to start wherever they qualify, based strictly on the results of those races.
Of the six open entries that don't lock in via Duel result, the fastest two from single-car qualifying are set to start the race 39th and 40th, regardless of their qualifying speed.
The other four will be sent home.
Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live Daytona 500 qualifying coverage starting at 8:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 11, while Fox is set provide live America 250 Florida Duel race coverage starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 12. Fox is also set to provide live Daytona 500 coverage beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 15. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from Daytona International Speedway!