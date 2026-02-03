Beyond the Flag
Fansided

2026 Daytona 500 entry list update (4 drivers left out)

With 45 NASCAR Cup Series drivers on the Daytona 500 entry list, four are set to miss the race.
ByAsher Fair|
Share on FacebookShare on XShare on Reddit
Daytona 500, NASCAR
Daytona 500, NASCAR | Meg Oliphant/GettyImages

The entry list for the 2026 Daytona 500 entry list appears to be set, with a total of 45 drivers set to compete at Daytona International Speedway next week to set the starting lineup for the 41-car, not 40-car, race two Sundays from now.

The 36 chartered cars are all locked into the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval, as is the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club of Jimmie Johnson, due to fact that he was granted the Open Exemption Provisional.

There are still set to be four open spots, with two awarded based on single-car qualifying speeds and the other two awarded based on the results of the two 60-lap America 250 Florida Duel races, which is why the field is set to consist of 41 cars, rather than 40.

Eight drivers of non-chartered (open) cars are set to battle for those four spots.

Just one Daytona 500 since 1993 has featured exactly 41 cars.

2026 Daytona 500 entry list update

* = open car, not locked into the Daytona 500 field

Team

Car

Driver

Trackhouse Racing

No. 1 Chevrolet

Ross Chastain

Team Penske

No. 2 Ford

Austin Cindric

Richard Childress Racing

No. 3 Chevrolet

Austin Dillon

Front Row Motorsports

No. 4 Ford

Noah Gragson

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 5 Chevrolet

Kyle Larson

RFK Racing

No. 6 Ford

Brad Keselowski

Spire Motorsports

No. 7 Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez

Richard Childress Racing

No. 8 Chevrolet

Kyle Busch

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 9 Chevrolet

Chase Elliott

Kaulig Racing

No. 10 Chevrolet

Ty Dillon

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 11 Toyota

Denny Hamlin

Team Penske

No. 12 Ford

Ryan Blaney

Kaulig Racing

No. 16 Chevrolet

A.J. Allmendinger

RFK Racing

No. 17 Ford

Chris Buescher

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 19 Toyota

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 20 Toyota

Christopher Bell

Wood Brothers Racing

No. 21 Ford

Josh Berry

Team Penske

No. 22 Ford

Joey Logano

23XI Racing

No. 23 Toyota

Bubba Wallace

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 24 Chevrolet

William Byron

Front Row Motorsports

No. 34 Ford

Todd Gilliland

23XI Racing

No. 35 Toyota

Riley Herbst

Front Row Motorsports

No. 36 Ford*

Chandler Smith

Front Row Motorsports

No. 38 Ford

Zane Smith

JR Motorsports

No. 40 Chevrolet*

Justin Allgaier

Haas Factory Team

No. 41 Ford

Cole Custer

Legacy Motor Club

No. 42 Toyota

John Hunter Nemechek

Legacy Motor Club

No. 43 Toyota

Erik Jones

NY Racing Team

No. 44 Chevrolet*

J.J. Yeley

23XI Racing

No. 45 Toyota

Tyler Reddick

Hyak Motorsports

No. 47 Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 48 Chevrolet

Alex Bowman

Rick Ware Racing

No. 51 Chevrolet

Cody Ware

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 54 Toyota

Ty Gibbs

RFK Racing

No. 60 Ford

Ryan Preece

Beard Motorsports

No. 62 Chevrolet*

Anthony Alfredo

Garage 66

No. 66 Ford*

Casey Mears

23XI Racing

No. 67 Toyota*

Corey Heim

Spire Motorsports

No. 71 Chevrolet

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

No. 77 Chevrolet

Carson Hocevar

Live Fast Motorsports

No. 78 Chevrolet*

B.J. McLeod

Legacy Motor Club

No. 84 Toyota

Jimmie Johnson

Trackhouse Racing

No. 88 Chevrolet

Connor Zilisch

Trackhouse Racing

No. 97 Chevrolet

Shane van Gisbergen

RFK Racing

No. 99 Ford*

Corey LaJoie

Though single-car qualifying is scheduled to come before the Duel races, the Duel race results take precedence when it comes to determining who qualifies for the race and who doesn't.

Of the open entries, the top finisher in the first Duel race is set to lock into the Daytona 500 field, as is the top finisher of the second. Both are set to start wherever they qualify, based strictly on the results of those races.

Of the six open entries that don't lock in via Duel result, the fastest two from single-car qualifying are set to start the race 39th and 40th, regardless of their qualifying speed.

The other four will be sent home.

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live Daytona 500 qualifying coverage starting at 8:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 11, while Fox is set provide live America 250 Florida Duel race coverage starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 12. Fox is also set to provide live Daytona 500 coverage beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 15. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from Daytona International Speedway!

Home/NASCAR Cup Series