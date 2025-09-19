23XI and RCR, plus one more team, make lineup changes at New Hampshire

Just three NASCAR Cup Series races this season have featured only the 36 full-time cars, and that number is set to grow to four this weekend in race number 30 on the 36-race schedule.

After three non-chartered (open) part-time cars took part in the round of 16 finale at Bristol Motor Speedway, there are no such cars on the entry list for the round of 12 opener at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The three cars that ran the Bristol Night Race but will not compete in this Sunday afternoon's 301-lap Mobil 1 301 around the four-turn, 1.058-mile (1.703-kilometer) "Magic Mile" oval in Loudon, New Hampshire are the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford, and the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota.

3 cars from Bristol not returning at New Hampshire

Richard Childress Racing entered the No. 33 car for the seventh time this season at Bristol, and it was Austin Hill, who competes for the team full-time in the Xfinity Series, who drove it for the fourth time and first time since the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway in August. He finished in 25th place.

Garage 66 entered the No. 66 Ford for the 14th time this season, and it was Chad Finchum who drove it for the third time and first time since the early June race at Nashville Superspeedway. He was scored 35th after retiring from the race with a brake issue.

Finally, 23XI Racing entered the No. 67 Toyota for the fifth time this season, and it was again Corey Heim who drive it. It was a late addition to the entry list; Heim had planned on making four starts this year, and this was actually his fourth start since he did not qualify for the Chicago Street Race in July. He finished in a career-high sixth at Bristol in what was his first start since the August race at Richmond Raceway.

USA Network is set to provide live coverage of the Mobil 1 301 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, September 21.