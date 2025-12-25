29-year NASCAR Cup Series streak finally comes to a screeching halt

North Wilkesboro Speedway is one of several race tracks that NASCAR fans have wanted to see back on the Cup Series schedule for many years, and they finally got their wish in 2023.

But the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval only returned as the host of the All-Star Race, not a points race, and that was the case again in 2024 and 2025, making it just the second track in the history of the Cup Series to host the exhibition race for more than two consecutive years.

Still, the successful revitalization of North Wilkesboro, spearheaded by Dale Earnhardt Jr., had already become one of the great revival projects of the century with its three straight All-Star Race events. Now it's taken an extra step.

North Wilkesboro returning in 2026, first time since 1996

North Wilkesboro is back on the 2026 schedule, but this time, it is back as the host of one a points race, something that has not been true since 1996.

The change coincides with Dover Motor Speedway's move to host the All-Star Race, meaning that for the first time since 1968, which goes back to before the track had even opened, the Monster Mile will not host a points race in 2026.

Dover has slid into North Wilkesboro's old date, that being the mid-May All-Star date, while North Wilkesboro is scheduled to host its first points race in three decades in mid-July, which is when Dover hosted its 2025 points race following a move from its longtime spring slot.

Several other changes have been made to the 2026 schedule as far as dates are concerned, and a few others as far as venues are concerned as well.

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez will not host a race in 2026 after doing so for the first time in 2025, and the Chicago Street Course's three-year run as come to an end. Instead, NASCAR has added a new street race at Naval Base Coronado, and for the first time since 2019, Chicagoland Speedway is scheduled to host a race.

The Coronado race is set to take place in what was Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez's June slot, while the Chicagoland race is set to take place in what was the street race's Independence Day weekend slot in July.

As for North Wilkesboro, points races are nothing new for the historic venue. It hosted a total of 93 from 1949 to 1996. From 1951 to 1996, the track hosted two races per year, sans 1956 when it hosted just one.

The 2026 schedule is set to feature 36 races for the 26th year in a row.

The 2026 season is scheduled to get underway on Sunday, February 15 with the 68th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Fox is set to provide live coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.