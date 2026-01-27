3 possible F1 landing spots for Jak Crawford in 2027

Aston Martin’s reserve and third driver for the upcoming Formula 1 season, Jak Crawford, is giving it one final push to break into F1.

The 20-year-old believes that if he does not get a full-time drive in 2027, he may never get a better opportunity again.

Having spent the past three seasons in Formula 2, Crawford has continued to improve. He finished 13th in 2023, fifth in 2024, and runner-up to Leonardo Fornaroli this past season. As he aims to sign a contract with an F1 team for 2027, there are a few suitable contenders.

1. Aston Martin

There is potential for at least one open seat at Aston Martin next season, as Fernando Alonso may consider retirement or Lance Stroll may pursue other endeavors. Nevertheless, the direction Aston Martin take in terms of potentially signing a new driver for 2027 largely relies on their performance in the first few races of 2026.

Lawrence Stroll’s first thought would be to target Max Verstappen, potentially followed by Charles Leclerc, and then Yuki Tsunoda, with the backing of Honda. If all three of these candidates are unavailable, the team could turn toward Crawford for a short-term deal.

2. Haas

An American-based team that could look to sign an American driver would be Haas. Both Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon are on expiring contracts this season, and the former should be in contention for a seat at Ferrari in 2027. An open seat would make Crawford an ideal candidate if Ferrari’s two junior drivers in F2 are not deemed to be ready.

Crawford is set to spend a significant amount of time in the simulator this season and will likely participate in filming days and free practice sessions. That could be of value to Ayao Komatsu and Gene Haas as they shift focus toward determining their driver lineup for next year.

3. Williams

Though Williams had a fantastic 2025 season and are expected to improve even further this year, a seat could open up in 2027. Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon make up arguably the strongest driver pairing on the grid and could both be considered by a top team.

James Vowles may turn to a younger driver to fill the potential void. While the team boss has a favorable opinion of Luke Browning, Crawford’s experience in the AMR26 this season could be a difference maker.

Nevertheless, Jak Crawford’s quest for Formula 1 will intensify this season. The 20-year-old will definitely enter talks with multiple team bosses, and images of him entering rival team hospitality units will surely surface.