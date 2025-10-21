3 possible landing spots for Oscar Piastri in 2027 amid McLaren tension

The two McLaren drivers have been battling it out for the Formula 1 world championship this season, and the tension has only risen. With just five races remaining on the 2025 schedule, pressure is mounting on Oscar Piastri to maintain his lead in the standings.

With various decisions at McLaren making it seem like Lando Norris is favored, it is clear that Piastri has felt frustrated at times. Incidents such as those which took place in Monza and Singapore have only added to the unwanted antics.

Despite McLaren currently standing at the top of the sport, Piastri could feel that his chances of winning while also feeling valued may be elsewhere after 2026, particularly if he winds up not winning this year's title after leading for much of the year.

Here are three potential destinations for the Australian driver.

1. Audi

While the Sauber/Audi project is very happy with their current drivers, promising results in 2026 could lead to higher aspirations with their lineup. It is obvious that Nico Hulkenberg is nearing retirement, and the team could look to make a signing that takes them closer to the top.

Piastri would be a valuable signing, as he could lead Audi into an era of success right from their early days. The 24-year-old would be the team’s lead driver for years to come, and he could find himself as a world champion if the project goes as hoped.

2. Ferrari

As Charles Leclerc is growing more and more frustrated with Ferrari and could look to depart after 2026, a door could open up for Oscar Piastri. The Aussie could become the next face of Ferrari, with Lewis Hamilton likely to retire within the next few seasons as well.

Though the Maranello-based team have been unable to deliver a consistent car that can challenge for a world title, 2026 will be a big determinant regarding their future. If the Monegasque leaves Ferrari over a lack of success, a move for Piastri would certainly hold just as many risks, with no guarantee for a result different from what Leclerc faced.

3. Aston Martin

A seat at Aston Martin is enticing, given the fact that the visions of Adrian Newey will be present from next season onwards. With Fernando Alonso ready to officially retire from the sport as early as 2026, Lawrence Stroll will be looking to replace him with another high-profile signing.

Though indications are that Max Verstappen is still the early favorite for the seat, Stroll could turn to Piastri as a backup option. The general expectation is that Aston Martin will consistently be in the points, and a well-designed car with Piastri’s abilities can turn the team into a championship contender.

If things do not improve for Piastri at the beginning of 2026, Mark Webber will likely speak to many teams around the paddock about 2027. With several drivers set to compete on expiring contracts in 2026, many surprising moves could be on the cards.