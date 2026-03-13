3 quick and easy F1 regulation changes the FIA need to make

Coming into the 2026 Formula 1 season, a regulation overhaul introduced the active aero concept, accompanied by a shift towards a 50/50 split between the internal combustion engine and battery.

Throughout the Australian Grand Prix weekend at Albert Park Circuit, several issues were observed, including the cars losing power randomly, battery depletion on the straights, and other concerning energy management issues. As it stands, the current state of the sport is despised by nearly everyone, fans and drivers included, except Mercedes.

However, the FIA are expected to review the situation in the coming weeks and potentially make some alterations after this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix. There are a few specific minor fixes they could implement soon, and with relative ease.

1. Battery deployment

With an equal split between the ICE and battery, now energy deployment over the course of a lap has become another aspect of strategy. If the battery is deployed too soon before a straight, speeds will dramatically drop before the braking zone at the end of the straight.

The FIA can allow for changes in terms of how much battery can be deployed and the rate of its deployment. This potential change can help with super clipping on straights and also give drivers a more authentic feel of racing, something many said was absent during the recent Melbourne race weekend.

2. Energy harvesting

Currently, the battery is drained while braking due to energy harvesting. Modifying how much energy is harvested can allow for more battery on straights. This also contributes further toward tackling inauthentic racing for drivers, and it can easily be implemented through a software update.

3. Modifying ICE/Battery breakdown

While unlikely, given the fact that only one race has happened, a potential modification of the 50/50 split is not impossible, given the issues we have seen thus far in 2026. Raising the ICE usage to 60% and decreasing the battery usage to 40% could be feasible.

One of the main issues is getting all of the manufacturers on board. However, if problems such as super clipping and battery deployment continue to be unsatisfactory to the drivers, all manufacturers may opt for altering the current breakdown.

Nevertheless, the rest of the month will be crucial to ensuring the success of these regulations from the FIA and teams. This weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix will be a big indicator of the feasibility of the current regulations, and drivers will not be particularly happy dealing with a depleted battery halfway down the long back straight of Shanghai International Circuit.