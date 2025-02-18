33rd IndyCar driver confirmed for 2025 Indy 500 as Bump Day looms

Continuing what has seemingly become an annual tradition, Dale Coyne Racing were once again the final team to announce their IndyCar driver lineup for the upcoming 2025 season. In fact, their two full-time entries were the final two cars without confirmed drivers.

Roughly one month after confirming that rookie Jacob Abel is set to drive the No. 51 Honda in 2025, they announced (twice) that Rinus VeeKay, who lost his ride with Ed Carpenter Racing after five years with the team, is set to drive the No. 18 Honda.

All 25 chartered entries, plus Prema Racing's two non-chartered (open) full-time entries, have full-time drivers confirmed for the upcoming season.

And with six other drivers confirmed for May's 109th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, there are now 33 drivers confirmed on the entry list for the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing", and it's only mid-February.

Any more confirmations would ensure a third consecutive Bump Day and fourth in the last five years. The Indy 500 entry list featured 34 drivers in both 2023 and 2024. It has not featured 35 since 2021, 36 since 2019, and more than 36 since 2011, when it featured 41.

Here is a look at the current Indy 500 entry list.

A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet

No. 4 - David Malukas

No. 14 - Santino Ferrucci

Andretti Global, Honda

No. 26 - Colton Herta

No. 27 - Kyle Kirkwood

No. 28 - Marcus Ericsson

Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet

No. 5 - Pato O'Ward

No. 6 - Nolan Siegel

No. 7 - Christian Lundgaard

Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda

No. 8 - Kyffin Simpson

No. 9 - Scott Dixon

No. 10 - Alex Palou

Dale Coyne Racing, Honda

No. 18 - Rinus VeeKay

No. 51 - Jacob Abel

Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet

No. 20 - Alexander Rossi

No. 21 - Christian Rasmussen

Juncos Hollinger Racing, Chevrolet

No. 77 - Sting Ray Robb

No. 78 - Conor Daly

Meyer Shank Racing, Honda

No. 60 - Felix Rosenqvist

No. 66 - Marcus Armstrong

Prema Racing, Chevrolet

No. 83 - Robert Shwartzman

No. 90 - Callum Ilott

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda

No. 15 - Graham Rahal

No. 30 - Devlin DeFrancesco

No. 45 - Louis Foster

Team Penske, Chevrolet

No. 2 - Josef Newgarden

No. 3 - Scott McLaughlin

No. 12 - Will Power

Here are the other six entries.

Andretti Global, Honda

No. 98 - Marco Andretti

Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet

No. 17 - Kyle Larson (with Hendrick Motorsports)

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports, Chevrolet

No. 23 - Ryan Hunter-Reay

No. 24 - Jack Harvey

Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet

No. 33 - Ed Carpenter

Meyer Shank Racing, Honda

No. 06 - Helio Castroneves

Indy 500 qualifying is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18, and the 109th running of the race itself is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 25, with live coverage set to begin on Fox at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The 2025 IndyCar season is set to be Fox's first as the series' exclusive broadcast partner, and the 17-race campaign is scheduled to begin on Sunday, March 2 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. Fox is set to provide live coverage starting at 12:00 p.m. ET.