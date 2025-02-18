33rd IndyCar driver confirmed for 2025 Indy 500 as Bump Day looms

Continuing what has seemingly become an annual tradition, Dale Coyne Racing were once again the final team to announce their IndyCar driver lineup for the upcoming 2025 season. In fact, their two full-time entries were the final two cars without confirmed drivers.
Roughly one month after confirming that rookie Jacob Abel is set to drive the No. 51 Honda in 2025, they announced (twice) that Rinus VeeKay, who lost his ride with Ed Carpenter Racing after five years with the team, is set to drive the No. 18 Honda.
All 25 chartered entries, plus Prema Racing's two non-chartered (open) full-time entries, have full-time drivers confirmed for the upcoming season.
And with six other drivers confirmed for May's 109th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, there are now 33 drivers confirmed on the entry list for the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing", and it's only mid-February.
Any more confirmations would ensure a third consecutive Bump Day and fourth in the last five years. The Indy 500 entry list featured 34 drivers in both 2023 and 2024. It has not featured 35 since 2021, 36 since 2019, and more than 36 since 2011, when it featured 41.
Here is a look at the current Indy 500 entry list.
A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet
No. 4 - David Malukas
No. 14 - Santino Ferrucci
Andretti Global, Honda
No. 26 - Colton Herta
No. 27 - Kyle Kirkwood
No. 28 - Marcus Ericsson
Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet
No. 5 - Pato O'Ward
No. 6 - Nolan Siegel
No. 7 - Christian Lundgaard
Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda
No. 8 - Kyffin Simpson
No. 9 - Scott Dixon
No. 10 - Alex Palou
Dale Coyne Racing, Honda
No. 18 - Rinus VeeKay
No. 51 - Jacob Abel
Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet
No. 20 - Alexander Rossi
No. 21 - Christian Rasmussen
Juncos Hollinger Racing, Chevrolet
No. 77 - Sting Ray Robb
No. 78 - Conor Daly
Meyer Shank Racing, Honda
No. 60 - Felix Rosenqvist
No. 66 - Marcus Armstrong
Prema Racing, Chevrolet
No. 83 - Robert Shwartzman
No. 90 - Callum Ilott
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda
No. 15 - Graham Rahal
No. 30 - Devlin DeFrancesco
No. 45 - Louis Foster
Team Penske, Chevrolet
No. 2 - Josef Newgarden
No. 3 - Scott McLaughlin
No. 12 - Will Power
Here are the other six entries.
Andretti Global, Honda
No. 98 - Marco Andretti
Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet
No. 17 - Kyle Larson (with Hendrick Motorsports)
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports, Chevrolet
No. 23 - Ryan Hunter-Reay
No. 24 - Jack Harvey
Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet
No. 33 - Ed Carpenter
Meyer Shank Racing, Honda
No. 06 - Helio Castroneves
Indy 500 qualifying is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18, and the 109th running of the race itself is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 25, with live coverage set to begin on Fox at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The 2025 IndyCar season is set to be Fox's first as the series' exclusive broadcast partner, and the 17-race campaign is scheduled to begin on Sunday, March 2 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. Fox is set to provide live coverage starting at 12:00 p.m. ET.