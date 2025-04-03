4 changes made to Darlington NASCAR Cup Series entry list

Darlington Raceway is scheduled to host the first of its two races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule this Sunday afternoon. The Goodyear 400 is race number eight on the 26-race regular season schedule.

With the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) egg-shaped oval in Darlington, South Carolina also scheduled to host the playoff opener later this year, teams and drivers will be particularly keen on getting a good handle on the track and making this weekend a success.

The 36 full-time drivers are all set to be in their regular chartered cars for Sunday's 293-lap race, but there have been four other changes made to this weekend's entry list.

Here is a look at the 38 drivers set to compete.

Goodyear 400: NASCAR Cup Series entry list at Darlington

1 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

3 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

4 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

5 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

7 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

9 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

11 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

13 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

14 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

15 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

17 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

18 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

19 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

20 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

21 - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

22 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

23 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

24 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

25 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

26 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

27 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

28 - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

29 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

30 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

31 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

32 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

33 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

34 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

35 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

36 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

37 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

38 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series entry list changes at Darlington

At Martinsville Speedway, Team AmeriVet and Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) both made their official season debuts, with Burt Myers behind the wheel of the No. 50 Chevrolet to make his first career Cup Series start and Casey Mears behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford to make his first start in over six years.

But neither one of those teams will be competing at the "Lady in Black" this weekend.

However, there are still set to be two non-chartered (open) cars in the field on Sunday. For the first time this year, Richard Childress Racing have expanded and added a third car, the No. 33 Chevrolet, for full-time Xfinity Series driver Austin Hill, as they have done on select occasions in previous years.

Additionally, NY Racing Team are set to make their third start of the year with J.J. Yeley behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet. He competed at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway after failing to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Goodyear 400 from Darlington Raceway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 6. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!