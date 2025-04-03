4 changes made to Darlington NASCAR Cup Series entry list

Darlington Raceway is scheduled to host the first of its two races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule this Sunday afternoon. The Goodyear 400 is race number eight on the 26-race regular season schedule.
With the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) egg-shaped oval in Darlington, South Carolina also scheduled to host the playoff opener later this year, teams and drivers will be particularly keen on getting a good handle on the track and making this weekend a success.
The 36 full-time drivers are all set to be in their regular chartered cars for Sunday's 293-lap race, but there have been four other changes made to this weekend's entry list.
Here is a look at the 38 drivers set to compete.
Goodyear 400: NASCAR Cup Series entry list at Darlington
1 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
3 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
5 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
7 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
13 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
14 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
15 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
17 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
18 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
19 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
20 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
21 - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
22 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
23 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
24 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
25 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
26 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
27 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
28 - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
29 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
30 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
31 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
32 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
33 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
34 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
35 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
36 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
37 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
38 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup Series entry list changes at Darlington
At Martinsville Speedway, Team AmeriVet and Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) both made their official season debuts, with Burt Myers behind the wheel of the No. 50 Chevrolet to make his first career Cup Series start and Casey Mears behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford to make his first start in over six years.
But neither one of those teams will be competing at the "Lady in Black" this weekend.
However, there are still set to be two non-chartered (open) cars in the field on Sunday. For the first time this year, Richard Childress Racing have expanded and added a third car, the No. 33 Chevrolet, for full-time Xfinity Series driver Austin Hill, as they have done on select occasions in previous years.
Additionally, NY Racing Team are set to make their third start of the year with J.J. Yeley behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet. He competed at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway after failing to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Goodyear 400 from Darlington Raceway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 6.