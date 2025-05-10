4 NASCAR teams that should be knocking on Rodney Childers' door

Entering the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, one of the more under-the-radar storylines was set to be Spire Motorsports' addition of veteran crew chief Rodney Childers.

His hiring to work atop the No. 7 pit box with Justin Haley was believed to be the type of move that could elevate a rising organization that is trying to take the next step into the top tier of NASCAR race teams.

Spire Motorsports have indeed shown improvement in 2025, but it has come without Childers, who unexpectedly left the team not even 10 races into the year. Now a free agent, the 2014 Cup Series championship-winning crew chief sounds like he is open to exploring new opportunities.

There are several teams in the garage who could benefit from Childers' services. Here are four of them.

4 NASCAR teams that should be beating down Rodney Childers' door

No. 1 - Hendrick Motorsports, Chase Elliott (No. 9)

This is the obvious one. Something is not right with Chase Elliott's bunch, and has not been for the past three seasons. The fact that not only has no change been made atop the pit box yet, but that people continue to act as if Alan Gustafson's job should be secure, is nothing short of laughable.

Elliott is not only one of NASCAR's most talented drivers, but also its most popular, and it would greatly benefit the sport to at least make an effort to ensure the peak of his career isn't wasted by complacency.

That said, whether Childers, another old-school crew chief, would be the right guy to fix him is more questionable. Elliott probably would be better off with someone young and fresh, such as current Hendrick Motorsports Xfinity Series crew chief Adam Wall or Spire Motorsports' Travis Peterson.

No. 2 - Trackhouse Racing, Ross Chastain (No. 1)

Ross Chastain's dip in performance since midway through the 2023 season can likely be explained more by Trackhouse Racing's lack of speed as an organization rather than an issue with his crew chief, Phil Surgen.

However, if there's anyone in the garage who just screams the type of driver with whom Childers would be an excellent fit, it's the "Melon Man". He has a blue-collar personality, and though he's known to be among the most aggressive drivers in the sport, he also takes care of his equipment and maximizes his results. Dare one say, there are some striking similarities to Kevin Harvick when he drove for Richard Childress Racing.

When Harvick left Richard Childress Racing and was paired with Childers at Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014, his career skyrocketed. Whether Chastain is capable of that without leaving Trackhouse is to be determined, but it surely wouldn't hurt to give Childers a look.

No. 3 - RFK Racing, Brad Keselowski (No. 6)

There's a good argument that no one in the NASCAR Cup Series is having a more disappointing season than owner-driver Brad Keselowski, who sits in a dismal 32nd in points nearly one-third of the way into the season. Much of that can likely be explained by the change atop the pit box that was made last winter, with Jeremy Bullins replacing Matt McCall, and if the 41-year-old Keselowski wants to be competitive again, he may need to quickly reverse course on that decision.

Childers would be a good fit with Keselowski because in all likelihood, neither of them have very much time left at NASCAR's top level. He could provide the 2012 Cup Series champion with a spark down the stretch run of his career, and then they could both retire within the next couple of seasons on a more positive note.

No. 4 - 23XI Racing, Tyler Reddick (No. 45)

This final option here is a bit of a wild card. 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick doesn't seem to be in immediate need for a crew chief change, as he's won multiple races in each of his first two seasons with the team and currently sits fifth in points in 2025.

That said, given the bump in performance his teammate Bubba Wallace has experienced this season with a new face atop the pit box, it feels like 23XI Racing can probably aim higher than Billy Scott for their flagship driver.

Just as would be the case for Elliott, Childers probably wouldn't be a long-term partner for Reddick, but rather more of a bridge option to see if he can help the driver of the No. 45 car reach new heights. Reddick is among the most intriguing raw talents in the sport, yet it feels like he's perpetually one step away from being one of NASCAR's undisputed elites. Childers could be the piece to put him over the top.