5 more tracks that could host the NASCAR Cup Series championship

With so many great race tracks across the sport, it should be exciting to see which tracks will get the nod to host the NASCAR Cup Series championship race after the announcement that it is set to return to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the first time since 2019 in 2026.

With the end of the season coming in November, the tracks that join Homestead in the upcoming championship rotation need to be venues that have warmer weather at that time of year.

Sure, there are plenty of dream scenarios, but let's take a look at five potential tracks with the best chance of joining the rotation.

5 tracks NASCAR championship race could move to

No. 1 - Atlanta Motor Speedway

Why not Atlanta Motor Speedway? It has plenty of significance in the history of NASCAR. Heck, it's where the champion was crowned from 1960 until 2001. The track is very different now, with it being more of a drafting style track, but three-wide finishes have been a big part of how special Atlanta has been recently.

Atlanta has also become one of the hottest tickets on the schedule. Could you imagine how quickly the tickets would sell if the championship were decided in Atlanta? It would certainly feel nostalgic for the fans.

It has been the site of some very significant championship moments. Including the 1992 race, which saw seven drivers come in with a chance, including Davey Allison and Bill Elliott. Ultimately, Alan Kulwicki was the driver who emerged on top that day. Moments like that would be great to add to.