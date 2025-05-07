5 more tracks that could host the NASCAR Cup Series championship

No. 2 - Kansas Speedway

Kansas Speedway has already made plenty of noise for the sport with its two race dates per year. It has become arguably the best 1.5-mile track in the sport. Last year's spring race saw Kyle Larson beat Chris Buescher in the greatest photo finish in NASCAR history, which is just one instance of the drama this track has presented in the past.

Who can forget 2015, when Joey Logano spun Matt Kenseth out, causing further issues down the road that all came to a head at Martinsville Speedway?

This possibility might be a bit of a stretch, given the weather in Kansas in November, but everyone would be excited heading in, especially with how close the racing has been. Just imagine a two-wide or three-wide battle to the line for the championship. Those moments would be moments that live forever.

No. 3 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Like Phoenix Raceway, which has hosted the championship race since 2020, Las Vegas Motor Speedway is in the desert, so it would be a perfect place to run a race in November. Plus, the racing delivers every time the sport pays a visit. From exciting restarts to multiple racing lanes, no two races at this 1.5-mile track ever play out the same.

Plus, the celebration all weekend long would be top of the line. The fan experience is already a good one in Sin City, but adding the championship race to the table would bring it to the next level.