6 likely additions to the 2026 Daytona 500 lineup (plus 4 longshots)

The Daytona 500 is one of two races that seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has competed in each year since he returned to the series as a part-time driver and co-owner of Legacy Motor Club in 2023, and he is once again set to compete at Daytona International Speedway this coming February.

Johnson's No. 84 Toyota is one of two confirmed non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list for this 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval.

Only four can join the 36 chartered cars in the 40-car field, though that number could be increased to five if the world-class provisional is handed out, like it was to Helio Castroneves in 2025.

Whether or not Johnson has applied for that provisional has not yet been confirmed, but he would certainly qualify, especially with only one other confirmed entry thus far.

The other confirmed open car on the entry list thus far is the No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, which is set to be driven by Justin Allgaier for the second year in a row. Which other cars could still be added to the entry list?

Two drivers are set to lock themselves into the race on speed in the single-car qualifying session on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, and two more are set to lock themselves in during the two Duel races on Thursday, February 12.

Here's a look at 10 more cars that could be involved in those battles, less than eight weeks from now.

Likely Daytona 500 additions for 2026

No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Richard Childress Racing have not fielded a third entry in the Daytona 500 since 2019, but that is expected to change in 2026.

Superspeedway specialist Austin Hill, who drove a third car for the team in this past season's August race at Daytona as well as the October race at Talladega Superspeedway, is expected to drive the No. 33 Chevrolet. His lone Daytona 500 qualifying effort resulted in DNQ with Beard Motorsports back in 2023.

No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

NY Racing Team have not successfully qualified for the Daytona 500 since the late Greg Biffle made his long-awaited Cup Series return in 2022. They didn't attempt the race in 2023, and they failed to qualify in both 2024 and 2025 with J.J. Yeley behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet.

Yeley is expected to make another attempt in 2026 after driving part-time for the team in each of the past two seasons.

No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

Beard Motorsports have competed regularly at Daytona and Talladega for nearly a decade, and that is expected to continue in 2026.

Though they did not qualify for the Daytona 500 in 2025 with Anthony Alfredo behind the wheel of the No. 62 Chevrolet, they have never missed the race in back-to-back years. Will Alfredo return for a third year in a row, or could Jesse Love make his Daytona 500 debut after running a couple races for the team this past year?

No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

Like NY Racing Team, Garage 66 have lacked success in Daytona 500 qualifying in recent years. They haven't qualified for the race since 2020, despite having fielded four total entries across 2021, 2022, and 2025.

Casey Mears, who returned to the Cup Series for the first time since 2019 this past year, could be the one to change that, if he is indeed confirmed for his first Daytona 500 attempt in seven years.

No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

Corey Heim somehow hasn't landed a full-time ride for the 2026 season in any NASCAR national series, but the 23XI Racing development driver is still set to run a partial schedule.

His Cup Series schedule is expected to include his first career Daytona 500 attempt. He has never competed in a Cup Series superspeedway race.

No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Live Fast Motorsports sold their charter after the 2023 season, though that hasn't stopped team owner B.J. McLeod from showing up to Daytona in an attempt to qualify the No. 78 Chevrolet for the Daytona 500. He was unsuccessful in both 2024 and 2025, but don't expect that to deter him from trying again in 2026.

Unlikely Daytona 500 additions for 2026

No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Rick Ware Racing fielded a second car for Corey LaJoie in the 2025 Daytona 500, and LaJoie, ran well, but the No. 15 Ford (No. 01 for LaJoie) is not expected to be back again in 2026, at least not for this race.

No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet

Team AmeriVet are quietly two-for-two in Daytona 500 qualifying attempts, and they have also quietly competed in the Cup Series for four years in a row now. However, they have not taken part in the season opener since 2023, and that isn't expected to change in 2026.

No. 56 Tricon Garage Toyota

Like JR Motorsports, Tricon Garage made their first ever Cup Series start in the 2025 Daytona 500 when they fielded the No. 56 Toyota for Martin Truex Jr.

But with Heim, who won the Truck Series championship for the team this past season, expected to be added to 23XI Racing's Daytona 500 lineup, and Truex having made no additional plans to run any more races, the No. 56 car is unlikely to be added in 2026.

No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

For the first time since running their PROJECT91 entry for Shane van Gisbergen twice in 2023, Trackhouse Racing brought back the No. 91 Chevrolet for four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves this past February. He became the first driver to receive the world-class provisional, as he got to start the race despite not successfully qualifying on speed or Duel result.

But he is not expected to return in 2026, and Trackhouse Racing have made no indications that the No. 91 car, which they had never entered in the Daytona 500 prior to 2025, will have a new driver.

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the 68th annual Daytona 500 from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 15, 2026.