Alpine driver's return to Formula 1 just hit a major roadblock

When Jack Doohan was announced to drive for Alpine for the 2025 Formula 1 season, there were already rumors of his contract being canceled or him being replaced after six races. And that's exactly what happened, as he was promptly replaced after his sixth race in 2025. His entire tenure with Alpine was fairly atypical, given the fact that Flavio Briatore was his manager.

Doohan spent nearly two full seasons as the team’s reserve driver before making his debut in the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as Esteban Ocon was dropped one race early. With only seven races under Doohan’s belt, many wanted him back in the A525, considering Franco Colapinto also faced similar struggles.

After he was replaced, Doohan was the subject of online abuse from many fans, which was unwarranted from the start. On the flip side, there was continued support from plenty of fans who claimed his replacement was unnecessary, as it did not yield a huge improvement for the last-place team.

Jack Doohan hurt his chances of a return

Doohan is set to race for a Toyota-backed team in Super Formula this coming season. However, his postseason testing performance in Suzuka certainly left a bitter taste in the mouths of many.

The 22-year-old crashed at the same exact corner on three occasions, posing some uncomfortable questions.

Nevertheless, he is still in line to get a chance to prove himself in Super Formula, and a championship push could be what it takes for him to make a return to F1. He is listed as the simulator and reserve driver for Haas, which also maintains close ties with Toyota.

In the event Oliver Bearman departs Haas for Ferrari, and Dino Beganovic is not deemed ready for the move to Formula 1, Ayao Komatsu could turn to Doohan to give him a second chance. It could be worth it in the end, as the new era of Formula 1 cars could suit the Australian driver better. It would not be a major surprise to see him back on the grid in 2027, even if unlikely following his recent testing struggles.