Andretti has another new IndyCar driver, and we don't mean Will Power

It took only a few days of the IndyCar offseason for Andretti Global to make waves, with Colton Herta confirming a move to Europe as Cadillac's Formula 1 test driver as he aims to compete full-time in Formula 2 next year.

Andretti Global replaced Herta by signing two-time champion and former Indy 500 winner Will Power, whose 2025 season ended a 17-year run with Team Penske.

While both Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Ericsson are set to return to round out the team's three-car lineup in 2026, the team now have another driver set to compete full-time in the NTT IndyCar Series next year.

Dennis Hauger lands full-time IndyCar ride

Dennis Hauger, who won the Indy NXT championship for Andretti Global with six wins and five other podium finishes in 14 races as a rookie in 2025, is set to move up to IndyCar full-time with Dale Coyne Racing. Dale Coyne Racing and Andretti Global have formed a technical alliance for the 2026 season.

It marks a new era for Andretti Global after they operated without a technical alliance in 2025. Their previous technical partner, Meyer Shank Racing (2017 to 2024), aligned with Chip Ganassi Racing for 2025, and that alliance is set to continue in 2026.

The move likely places Hauger in the catbird seat to move to Andretti's three-car team whenever a seat opens up. Whether that means Power, who is set to turn 45 years old next year, retires or Ericsson, whom many believe is already on the hot seat, is replaced, Hauger is poised for a move to the big team at some point in the near future, provided he performs well while at Dale Coyne Racing.

Dale Coyne Racing's other driver has not yet been determined. Rinus VeeKay announced his departure after just one season and has yet to sign elsewhere, while Jacob Abel appears unlikely to return after his rookie year.

The 2026 IndyCar season is scheduled to get underway on Sunday, March 1 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.