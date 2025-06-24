Another NASCAR driver in trouble for speaking the truth about Mexico?

For whatever reason, it appears that nobody associated with NASCAR is allowed to say anything negative about Mexico and the recent trip to Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

NASCAR media members are defending it to the ends of the earth, even criticizing fans who question the party line, and whether or not their experiences were truly genuine (admittedly we weren't there to judge), the whole thing is beginning to look more and more like a complete NASCAR-perpetuated put-on.

To be fair, Carson Hocevar's comments were out of line, and he owned up to them. He wasn't basing them on his own experience and made stupid remarks during a Twitch stream like kids are known to do.

But on the flip side, 90% of the fanbase had no idea what he even said until the apology was issued, and several days later, for some reason we are still obsessing about the comments and acting like Hocevar is the worst person in the world for simply making a single regrettable comment.

It was a brief instance of immaturity, and the world has far bigger problems than self-righteous virtue-signaling over an incident that quite literally flew under the radar until Spire Motorsports' pacification attempt.

The real kicker is what happened to spotter Tab Boyd after he aired his frustration with an actual negative experience in the country.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s spotter was let go by Hyak Motorsports after the race weekend, and while the official reason for his departure was never confirmed, the fact that there has been no denial of the belief that it came due to his comments speaks louder than any confirmation could.

It's a slippery slope that NASCAR continues to slide down.

Enter Brad Keselowski.

Keselowski, co-owner of and driver for RFK Racing, simply stated that there are many drivers who got sick from the Mexico trip.

Observation from driver intros-

Most all of the drivers are still sick and dehydrated from last week. I’ve never seen so many sick drivers before the start of the race. https://t.co/NO4OP3EeCh — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) June 23, 2025

Don't you just hate when facts get in the way of the approved narrative?

Of course, let's take a moment to be serious here: don't expect Keselowski to be penalized or apologize for being truthful (or so we'd hope).

That said, it wouldn't be surprising to see certain individuals calling him out, because heaven forbid he doesn't praise the trip as the best day in NASCAR history.

And NASCAR fans are tired of this very narrative, with Keselowski's comments generating several sarcastic responses to what would ordinarily be simply considered a somewhat concerning development.

Careful. You will ruin your career being too honest about your experiences. — The Backmarker (@Thebackmarker21) June 23, 2025

Careful, you can't even insinuate that anything negative about Mexico or Nascar will fine/fire you — Forrest Robbins (@FWRobbins45) June 23, 2025

Tab is gonna have to put in a job application for you too. — Galen Gidman (@galengidman) June 23, 2025

I personally don't care if NASCAR goes back to Mexico or not. Some have stronger opinions in both directions. But this whole idea with not being able to speak anything negative about it without fear of punishment has gone too far.

It's no wonder why fans reacted the way they did to Keselowski's matter-of-fact (and completely non-controversial) comment.

But the next time you want to criticize a driver for being a boring corporate PR machine or having no personality, think back to NASCAR's trip to Mexico and the responses to various comments about it. It answers a lot.