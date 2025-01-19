Another NASCAR team gets renamed before the 2025 Daytona 500
By Asher Fair
It has not been a smooth start to 2025 for MBM Motorsports, which initially planned on entering the NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway with 65-year-old Mike Wallace behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford before NASCAR ruled that Wallace is not eligible to compete.
The Carl Long-owned team are still aiming to field the No. 66 Ford at the "World Center of Racing" next month, but they are now seeking a new driver and a new sponsor.
Regardless, that driver would need to lock in to the race via either the single-car qualifying session or one of the two Bluegreen Vacations Duel races, which is no easy task with well over 40 cars on the entry list.
But before the entry list is set for the "Great American Race", MBM Motorsports have announced a rebrand.
The Cup Series division of the organization, which returned on a part-time basis last year after missing the 2023 season entirely, is now set to be known as Garage 66.
In 2025, Garage 66 are aiming to compete in around 20 of the 36 races on the schedule, which would be their highest total since they ran 21 events in 2021. They had planned on competing full-time in 2021 after doing so in 2020, but that did not pan out. They competed in just two events in 2022.
The Xfinity Series team, which ran full-time up until they downsized during the 2023 season, is still set to be known as MBM Motorsports.
The name change is the latest of several at the Cup level in recent years.
JTG Daugherty Racing recently became HYAK Motorsports ahead of the 2025 season. Before them, Roush Fenway Racing rebranded as RFK Racing ahead of the 2022 season after Brad Keselowski became a part owner of the team.
The following year, Petty GMS Motorsports became Legacy Motor Club after Jimmie Johnson became a part owner of the team. Petty GMS Motorsports itself was a new name that came about after Richard Petty Motorsports and GMS Racing joined forces one year prior.
Stewart-Haas Racing shut down after the 2024 season, but team co-owner Gene Haas retained one of his four charters and announced the creation of Haas Factory Team for 2025.
Daytona 500 single-car qualifying is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 12. The two Bluegreen Vacations Duel races are scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 13 (7:00 p.m. ET on Fox). The 67th running of the race itself is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 16 (2:30 p.m. ET on Fox).