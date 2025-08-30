Aric Almirola replacement confirmed at Joe Gibbs Racing

This past weekend at Daytona International Speedway, Aric Almirola made his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start since he was violently wrecked by Austin Hill at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Almirola leads all drivers with 10 starts in 24 races behind the wheel of Joe Gibbs Racing's "star car", the No. 19 Toyota, and he is responsible for the car's only win of the 2025 season back at Phoenix Raceway in March.

As of now, the 41-year-old Fort Walton Beach, Florida native does not have any more Xfinity Series starts lined up this season, though with the No. 19 car still needing a driver for five of the nine races remaining on the schedule, that is subject to change.

Aric Almirola replacement confirmed for Portland

It won't change this weekend, however, as Jack Perkins is set to make his second career start this weekend at Portland International Raceway.

Perkins, a longtime Supercars driver, made his Xfinity Series debut behind the No. 19 Toyota at the Chicago Street Course and finished in 32nd place.

The No. 19 car is still without a confirmed driver for the regular season finale at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway next weekend, as well as the October playoff races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and Martinsville Speedway.

Four of the other drivers to drive the No. 19 Toyota this season are full-time Cup Series drivers, those being Riley Herbst, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, and Ty Gibbs, so they are ineligible to make any Xfinity Series starts moving forward.

Justin Bonsignore is the only other driver to drive that car at all this season. He has done so six times and already has three other starts planned to wrap up the season, so it does appear that Almirola should have more opportunities to return to the series before the season ends.

Portland International Raceway is scheduled to host the Pacific Office Automation 147 this Saturday, August 30, with live coverage set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on the CW Network. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!