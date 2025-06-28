Austrian Grand Prix Formula 1 qualifying, full starting lineup

After a week off following the Canadian Grand Prix, where tensions escalated between McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris following Norris' race-ending shunt, Formula 1 is set to return to the venue where tensions escalated between Norris and eventual world champion Max Verstappen a year ago.

The Red Bull Ring has generally produced one of Formula 1's more entertaining races each season, and last year was no exception after Norris crashed into the Red Bull driver while attempting an outside overtake for the lead. Verstappen, who was predictably penalized, recovered to finish P5, while Norris was forced to retire.

Because of that incident, last year's race around the 10-turn, 2.683-mile (4.318-kilometer) road course in Spielberg, Styria, Austria was the first to be won by somebody other than a front row starter since Verstappen collected the first of his five wins at the venue in 2018. He started that race in fourth place.

Last year, Mercedes' George Russell won from third.

You have to go back to 2001 to find the last time a driver won at the track without starting on either one of the first two rows, though admittedly Formula 1 did not run at the venue from 2004 to 2013. David Coulthard won it from seventh on the grid in 2001.

Still, the Red Bull Ring is a track that has produced multiple lead changes for three straight years, including seven in 2022. How much will qualifying matter this weekend?

Follow along with our live updates.

Austrian Grand Prix - Eliminated in Q1

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Esteban Ocon, Haas

Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

Austrian Grand Prix - Eliminated in Q2

Austrian Grand Prix - Q3 results

Full Austrian Grand Prix starting lineup

