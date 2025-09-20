Baku qualifying, full Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting lineup

Following yet another tense race in the world championship battle between McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in Monza, a race dominated by four-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen, Formula 1 had a weekend off.

Now the series is set to get back into action this weekend at Baku City Circuit for race number 17 of the record-tying 24-race season.

The 51-lap Azerbaijan Grand Prix around the 20-turn, 3.73-mile (6.003-kilometer) temporary street circuit in Azadliq Square, Baku, Azerbaijan is a race that, despite being contested on the tight city streets of Baku, has not been won from pole since 2019, and it has only been won from pole twice in eight events.

In fact, it was only won from the front row once from 2021 to 2024, and that happened last year when Piastri held off polesitter Charles Leclerc to secure the win. How crucial will qualifying prove to be come race day this weekend?

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Baku.

Baku F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q1

Franco Colapinto, Alpine



Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



Esteban Ocon, Haas



Pierre Gasly, Alpine



Alex Albon, Williams

Baku F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q2

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber



Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



Oliver Bearman, Haas

Baku F1 qualifying: Q3 results

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

3rd - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

4th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

5th - George Russell, Mercedes

6th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

7th - Lando Norris, McLaren

8th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

9th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

10th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Baku F1 qualifying: Full Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting lineup

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

3rd - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

4th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

5th - George Russell, Mercedes

6th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

7th - Lando Norris, McLaren

8th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

9th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

10th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

11th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

12th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

13th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

15th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

16th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

17th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

18th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

19th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

20th - Alex Albon, Williams

