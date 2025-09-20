Baku qualifying, full Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting lineup

Following yet another tense race in the world championship battle between McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in Monza, a race dominated by four-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen, Formula 1 had a weekend off.
Now the series is set to get back into action this weekend at Baku City Circuit for race number 17 of the record-tying 24-race season.
The 51-lap Azerbaijan Grand Prix around the 20-turn, 3.73-mile (6.003-kilometer) temporary street circuit in Azadliq Square, Baku, Azerbaijan is a race that, despite being contested on the tight city streets of Baku, has not been won from pole since 2019, and it has only been won from pole twice in eight events.
In fact, it was only won from the front row once from 2021 to 2024, and that happened last year when Piastri held off polesitter Charles Leclerc to secure the win. How crucial will qualifying prove to be come race day this weekend?
Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Baku.
Baku F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q1
Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
Esteban Ocon, Haas
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Alex Albon, Williams
Baku F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q2
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Oliver Bearman, Haas
Baku F1 qualifying: Q3 results
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
3rd - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
4th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
5th - George Russell, Mercedes
6th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
7th - Lando Norris, McLaren
8th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
9th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
10th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Baku F1 qualifying: Full Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting lineup
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
3rd - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
4th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
5th - George Russell, Mercedes
6th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
7th - Lando Norris, McLaren
8th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
9th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
10th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
11th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
12th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
13th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
15th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
16th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
17th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
18th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
19th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
20th - Alex Albon, Williams
