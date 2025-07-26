Brickyard 400 NASCAR race not being shown live on NBC

Given where it is located on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar, Sunday afternoon's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway traditionally would have been shown live on NBC under the media rights deal that was in place from 2015 to 2024.

But a new seven-year, $7.7 billion deal was agreed to before the 2025 season, and it includes not only longtime partners Fox and NBC but a newcomer in Amazon Prime Video and a former partner in TNT Sports. TNT had not been a part of the Cup Series broadcast schedule since 2014.

Prime and TNT were each given five-race stretches in the middle of the season, and to make room, Fox's season-opening portion was reduced by four races (18 to 14; 16 to 12 points races), and NBC's season-ending portion was reduced by six (20 to 14).

Under the old agreement, NBC would have taken over by this point in the season. But that switch is not set to happen until next weekend at Iowa Speedway, as Sunday's 160-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval is set to wrap up TNT Sports' coverage for the year.

TNT Sports' five races on this year's schedule are the five races of the inaugural In-Season Challenge, which is now down to two drivers.

Brickyard 400 not being shown live on NBC

The TNT Sports broadcast booth consists of the same trio from the Amazon Prime Video booth, with Adam Alexander serving as the lead announcer alongside color commentators Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte, though Prime's overall production from their five-race run has generally garnered more positive reviews than TNT's.

Though NBC's coverage is set to kick off next weekend at Iowa, that race is actually set to be shown live on USA Network, the NBCUniversal-owned alternate channel during NBC's portion of the Cup schedule. USA effectively replaced NBC Sports Network when NBC Sports Network shut down at the end of 2021.

In fact, the majority of NBC's races are actually set to be shown on USA, rather than main NBC, similarly to how the majority of Fox's races were actually shown on Fox Sports 1 (nine of 14, to be exact).

Just four races are set to be shown live on NBC, the first being the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 23. The other three are the final three races of the playoffs at Talladega Superspeedway, Martinsville Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway.

The NBC broadcast booth is once again set to consist of lead announcer Leigh Diffey, who replaced Rick Allen before last year's regular season ended, alongside color commentators Letarte and Jeff Burton.

Tune in to TNT Sports at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 27 for the live broadcast of the Brickyard 400 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and start a free trial of FuboTV to catch the live broadcast of the Iowa Corn 350 from Iowa Speedway on USA Network beginning at 3;30 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 3.