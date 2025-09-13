Sometimes when it comes to the discussion of NASCAR Cup Series drivers, teams, and partnerships, the calls and interviews can sort of get sidetracked in ways you don't quite expect – in good ways.

A couple months ago, we had the opportunity to discuss 23XI Racing's new partnership with Robinhood, which provides an electronic trading platform that facilitates trades of stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, index options, futures contracts, outcomes on prediction markets, and cryptocurrency, with 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace and Robinhood Chief Brokerage Officer Steve Quirk.

Ahead of Robinhood's first Cup Series race as the sponsor of not one but two 23XI Racing Toyotas at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, we wanted to give Robinhood some additional exposure by reflecting on an interesting and quite entertaining back-and-forth between Wallace and Quirk during that call from last month.

From light mode, to dark mode and everything in between. 🌕🌑🔵🟢



We’re ready for @ItsBristolBaby! pic.twitter.com/1TV1QRhw77 — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) September 11, 2025

It has to do with Wallace becoming a free agent and going into team ownership.

But he wasn't talking about NASCAR at all.

From where I was sitting for the video call, I had, over my shoulder, laminated pieces of paper with the pictures of all 32 NFL teams' helmets on them Velcroed to the wall.

I generally adjust them after each week of the season. I have the AFC and NFC, and they are divided into three columns: one for the four division leaders, one for the three wild card teams, and one for the nine teams outside of the playoff picture.

Before the call ended, Quirk asked what they were.

"I was wondering what those were," he admitted. "It took me like maybe two minutes. I was like, 'Oh those are helmets.' I'm just sad to see my Packers down where they are, so that's the reason I'm looking over your shoulder."

The Packers, as the No. 7 seed in the previous season's NFC playoffs, were the lowest helmet in the NFC wild card category. They were eliminated in the Wild Card round of the playoffs by the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles back in mid-January.

And that led to another interesting exchange with Wallace.

"Are they any lower than the Panthers?" Wallace asked jokingly, which prompted some laughs from the others sitting it the conference room.

"I think barely anybody's lower than the Panthers," Quirk added.

The Panthers were indeed the seventh of nine teams outside of the playoff picture in the NFC, ahead of only the New Orleans Saints and the New York Giants.

Wallace, however, is not a Panthers fan.

"No, I just live in Charlotte, so yeah, the team I guess I have to root for," Wallace admitted. "I don't have a team, though, so I'm good."

"Are you a free agent?" Quirk asked.

"I'm a free agent," Wallace said.

"Can I recruit you?" Quirk responded, regarding his Packers.

"Are they good?" Wallace asked.

Though it may not be what you'd consider "investing" from a true Robinhood standpoint, Quirk pointed out to Wallace that the Packers are the NFL's lone publicly owned team.

"You can become an owner; all you got to do is pay $200 to get a share of the Packers. Just a piece of paper!" he explained to the driver of the No. 23 Toyota.

"Oh boy, is that right? Go Packers! How about that," Wallace exclaimed.

"Send him a share," Quirk said to one of the other executives in the room to close out the call. "He can be a team owner!"

The Packers are the first team to (2-0) this season, having defeated the Washington Commanders by a score of 27-18 on Thursday night at Lambeau Field after opening up the year with a 27-13 win over their NFC North division rival Detroit Lions.

In addition to serving as the primary sponsor of Wallace's No. 23 Toyota and Corey Heim's No. 67 Toyota at Bristol this weekend, Robinhood is also set to serve as the primary sponsor of Wallace's car in the upcoming round of 8 playoff race Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 12.

Wallace is 50 points above the round of 12 cut line heading into the round of 16 finale this Saturday night.

