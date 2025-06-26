Carson Hocevar replacement confirmed at Spire Motorsports

Carson Hocevar made the fourth of his four planned starts in the NASCAR Truck Series this past Friday at Pocono Raceway, and the Kansas Speedway winner from last month placed 13th just two weeks after finishing in 11th at Michigan International Speedway.

Hocevar, who also competed in the Truck Series at Texas Motor Speedway last month, has driven the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, the team for which he competes full-time in the Cup Series, in all four of his starts this year.

This weekend, the Truck Series is set to head to Lime Rock Park for its first ever race at the seven-turn, 1.53 miles (2.462-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Lakeville, Connecticut.

The LiUNA! 150 is the first of three road course races on the 25-race 2025 schedule, and Hocevar will not be driving the No. 7 Chevrolet in it.

Carson Hocevar confirmed at Lime Rock Park

Instead, Spire Motorsports have turned to IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship driver Jordan Taylor to drive the No. 7 truck this Saturday afternoon.

Taylor, a three-time IMSA champion, has made three NASCAR national series starts, all in 2023, but he has never before competed in the Truck Series.

Two years ago, he ran the Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas and the Xfinity Series races at Portland International Raceway and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, recording finishes of 24th, 27th, and 16th place, respectively.

Though Hocevar does not currently have any Truck Series starts lined up for the remainder of the year, the No. 7 truck is still without a confirmed driver for eight of the 10 remaining races on the schedule after this weekend. Additionally, Hocevar is not restricted to five Truck Series races per year, given the fact that he does not yet have three years of full-time Cup Series experience.

Hocevar is set to be at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday night for the Cup Series race, the Quaker State 400. He finished in a career-high second place at the track in February.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, June 28 for the live broadcast of the LiUNA! 150 from Lime Rock Park. Start a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not already done so!