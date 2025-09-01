Chase Elliott just did exactly what NASCAR fans accuse him of not doing

Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott has had a season characterized by one word: consistency. Though he did earn his first win in more than 14 months at Atlanta Motor Speedway in late June, his season has been strengthened by a lack of mistakes and his ability to bring the car home in one piece.

A lot of folks argued that that wouldn't be enough for a deep playoff run, given the short three-race playoff rounds, his relatively low playoff point tally, and the fact that winning is rewarded even more in the playoffs than it is in the regular season. Even after a top four finish in the regular season standings, he and the No. 9 team were going to need to find a new gear.

For the NASCAR fans who insist that running 17th every week should be prioritized over a "win and in" format, they got their wish with Elliott's 17th place finish on Sunday night at Darlington Raceway.

But they really didn't, because the reality of it is that Elliott is much closer to the round of 12 cut line than he wants to be after the Cook Out Southern 500.

It was a quiet night for the driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet, who is often accused by NASCAR fans as a driver who lacks personality. He has become the poster child for the argument that "corporate answers" have ruined driver interviews.

The problem is that that couldn't be further from the truth.

And after an awful race at Darlington, he showed it.

Asked by Parker Kligerman after the race what his confidence level is heading into next weekend's race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, a somewhat similar 1.25-mile track, Elliott didn't give a real answer.

"We just ran 17th. So you tell me," Elliott said.

Kligerman obviously knew what Elliott was implying. But for a driver who supposedly has no personality, it's one heck of a non-answer.

He didn't give the corporate sponsor-pleasing "Yeah, I really trust my guys, I'm sure they'll give me a great car" line – complete with an obligatory sip from the Coca-Cola bottle – that fans seemingly can't stand.

He was clearly frustrated, and he got that across in a way you'd expect from someone like prime Kyle Busch.

Of course, when drivers do show any semblance of personality, fans get upset as well, but you would expect nothing less. There are times when the NASCAR fanbase, as a whole, has seemed intent on complaining about anything and everything on social media, and driver interviews are the low-hanging fruit here.

But whether fans liked it or not, Elliott did exactly what they've long accused him of not doing: showing personality.

The second race of the playoffs is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 7 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. The Enjoy Illinois 300 is set to be shown live on USA Network beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET.