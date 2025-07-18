Christian Horner Ferrari rumor may trigger more harm than good

When Christian Horner was fired from his position as team principal of Red Bull and CEO of Red Bull Racing, the timing shocked many. Yet despite Formula 1 being just two races away from the annual summer break, the change was viewed as inevitable.

As Horner will likely take some time off before looking to get back into Formula 1, the former team principal appears to have only a few options available.

Rumors of Horner replacing Fred Vasseur at Ferrari have intensified, as the Maranello-based squad have reportedly reignited their interest in the former Red Bull man.

Their interest reportedly goes as far back as 2022, and they may consider the switch in an attempt to bring Ferrari back to the top. However, the pushback would be that Vasseur has done a good job ever since he took the role in 2023 and Ferrari’s issues go beyond the team principal.

Horner coming in may result in Lewis Hamilton heading out

Lewis Hamilton made his dream move to Ferrari this season, and Vasseur is the man who convinced the seven-time world champion to join the team before the deal was announced early last year.

Ferrari choosing to replace the man Hamilton trusted would likely burn their bridge with the British driver very quickly.

Additionally, Hamilton may not find himself in position to have the best relationship with Horner, given the very intense rivalry that Mercedes and Red Bull have had, specifically in 2021. While both may be able to stay professional, the pair may not have the trust necessary to bring results through the pressure Ferrari are facing.

Horner successfully turned Red Bull around and made them world champions after years of struggles. The hope would be that his leadership can bring Ferrari back to what they once were. However, he may not be what the team need to experience that success.

Their results have proven that their issues go far deeper than the man in charge, and Ferrari may not be the best option for Horner as he looks to get back into the Formula 1 paddock. They would also not want to risk losing arguably the greatest driver ever.