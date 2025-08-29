Connor Zilisch replacement out after historic performance

For the first time since 2007, a NASCAR Xfinity Series driver won a race but was not credited with scoring the win since he wasn't the driver who started the race in the eventual winning car.

It hadn't happened since Denny Hamlin won a race started by Aric Almirola at the Milwaukee Mile for Joe Gibbs Racing 18 years ago, but Parker Kligerman changed that at Daytona International Speedway, where he lost a Truck Series win due to a disqualification back in February.

Connor Zilisch started the race behind the wheel of the No. 88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, the car he drives full-time. But still in the process of recovering from the broken collarbone he suffered in his victory lane fall following his Watkins Glen International victory, he made the decision to park it during a caution flag period, when Kligerman took over.

Connor Zilisch set for full Portland return

Lo and behold, Zilisch earned his seventh win of the year, and fifth in the six most recent races. But it was Kligerman who actually earned it for him, meaning that he has two Daytona wins in one season but zero in the Daytona wins column in the official record books.

All things considered, because of the fact that the Xfinity Series had off the weekend after his Watkins Glen fall, Zilisch did not officially miss any races with the injury, and he is aiming to run the full race at Portland International Raceway this weekend.

Zilisch leads all drivers with 41 playoff points, though he trails teammate Justin Allgaier by three points in the point standings, largely because he missed the race at Texas Motor Speedway back in early May with a back injury he suffered in the previous weekend's race at Talladega Superspeedway.

As for Kligerman, he does not have any additional plans to compete in NASCAR this year. He has made five Truck Series starts with Henderson Motorsports, the team with which he initially won the Daytona season opener.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is set to race at Portland International Raceway this Saturday, August 30, with live coverage of the Pacific Office Automation 147 scheduled to begin on CW Network at 7:30 p.m. ET.