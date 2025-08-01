'Controversial' Max Verstappen comments should be taken seriously by F1

After the start of last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix was delayed by over an hour due to rain, the first few laps of the race were also spent behind the safety car. Many were not fans of wasting laps behind the safety car after waiting for so long to begin with. Most drivers spent the first few laps after the green flag on intermediate tires before switching to slicks.

As a result, one team in particular faced the downside of waiting until the track was not too wet before starting the race. Red Bull decided to bring a wet setup to Spa, and it backfired massively, leading to decreased speed on the straights.

Max Verstappen was quite vocal about the delayed start and insisted that the race start closer to its scheduled time, despite the track being wetter. He spoke of reduced visibility due to the rain and spray from tires, and simply said that drivers could lift more if they could not see as well.

The FIA should take his words more seriously

While racing in weather that is too wet does pose a safety concern, especially at a track that has tragically taken lives in the past, Formula 1 drivers are skilled enough to drive safely while racing. These drivers have raced in worse conditions.

In the recent past, the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix was a good example of racing in wet weather. Drivers faced quite a lot of spray coupled with low visibility, comparable to this past weekend in Spa. Though there was a red flag early on, racing continued in slightly better conditions.

The main issue is the inconsistency in rulings from the FIA and the race director, regarding wet weather. There must be a more defined set of guidelines for how a race can start under certain conditions. Having clear requirements for standing starts, rolling starts, and starting behind a safety car is a necessity.

A four-time world champion speaking out over the start in Spa must be given attention. Though part of it was unquestionably motivated by the Red Bull setup choice, there is truth to his words that can be extrapolated into a change heading into next season.