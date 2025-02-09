Corey LaJoie could miss the 2025 Daytona 500

There are 40 spots, potentially 41, in this year's field for the NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, and the entry list consists of 45 cars. Of those 45 cars, 36 are locked in due to their chartered status.

Nine of the 45 cars on the entry list are non-chartered (open) entries that must battle to determine who slots into the final four (or potentially five, which will be discussed in more detail below) open spots.

Rick Ware Racing's Corey LaJoie has competed in eight Daytona 500s in a row going back to 2017, the second most among the drivers set to attempt to qualify non-chartered cars. He trails only Tricon Garage's Martin Truex Jr. (20 in a row dating back to 2005) in that category.

But like the others trying to lock their way into the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval, he faces an uphill battle.

Corey LaJoie not locked into ninth straight Daytona 500

The fastest two drivers (among the open entries) in the single-car qualifying session lock into the race, as do the top finishers (among the open entries) in each of the two Bluegreen Vacations Duel races. If a driver effectively locks in twice, the next fastest driver from the single-car session would be in.

Trackhouse Racing's Helio Castroneves has been granted a "world-class driver" provisional, meaning that, despite the fact that he is driving a non-chartered car, he is locked into the race regardless.

He can take one of the four open spots in qualifying or his Duel race, but if he doesn't, a fifth would be added, bringing this year's field to 41 cars.

So even if Castroneves fails to qualify on his own and a fifth spot is added for him, four of the drivers on this year's entry list will still fail to qualify for the race.

Aside from LaJoie and Truex, the other drivers trying to qualify for the race include JR Motorsports' Justin Allgaier, NY Racing Team's J.J. Yeley, Beard Motorsports' Anthony Alfredo, Garage 66's Chandler Smith, Live Fast Motorsports' B.J. McLeod, and Legacy Motor Club's Jimmie Johnson.

Only three or four of these eight drivers are set to successfully qualify.

Single-car qualifying is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 12 and be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET. The two Bluegreen Vacations Duel races are scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 13 and be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The 67th running of the "Great American Race" itself is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 16 and be broadcast live on Fox beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.