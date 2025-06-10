Dale Jr.'s team makes late driver change before Mexico race

Before the 2025 NASCAR season began, it was announced that Trackhouse Racing Cup Series drivers Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen were both set to spend time behind the wheel of the No. 9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports during the coming Xfinity Series season.

The deal was announced in early January, and one of van Gisbergen's four confirmed races was this weekend's race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, which is set to mark the first Xfinity Series race at the 15-turn, 2.429-mile (3.909-kilometer) road course in Mexico City, Mexico since 2008.

But more than four and a half months later, it was confirmed that Daniel Suarez, a teammate to Chastain and van Gisbergen, is set to get the opportunity to drive the No. 9 car in his home country this weekend instead.

Daniel Suarez, not SVG, to drive for JR Motorsports

So far this season, Chastain is the only driver to drive the No. 9 Chevrolet this year. He finished in eighth, fourth, and fifth place at Circuit of the Americas, Darlington Raceway, and Nashville Superspeedway, respectively.

Suarez has not competed in the Xfinity Series since last year, when he competed for DGM Racing at the Chicago Street Course. He is not lined up to run any more Xfinity Series races this year following this coming weekend.

He is one of three full-time Cup Series drivers set to compete in this 80-lap race. Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs is set to drive the No. 19 Toyota for his grandfather's team, while teammate Christopher Bell is set to drive the No. 24 Toyota for Sam Hunt Racing.

As for van Gisbergen, he is still set to compete in the races at the Chicago Street Course on Saturday, July 5, Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, July 12, and Watkins Glen International on Saturday, August 9.

Chastain is also set to compete in the races at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 19 and Saturday, August 2.

Connor Mosack is the only other driver lined up to drive the No. 9 Chevrolet later this season. He is set to compete in the race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Saturday, October 4.

Tune in to the CW Network this Saturday, June 14 at 4:30 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the Chilango 150 from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.